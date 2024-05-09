The Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and its allies are reportedly attacking Myanmar’s junta in Momauk and Mansi townships in Kachin State as regime forces regroup in neighboring Bhamo.

On Wednesday, the KIA said it entered Momauk and seized a police station. After several days of attacks, junta troops withdrew from the town, said a KIA officer. He said junta outposts remained elsewhere in the township, including Light Infantry Battalion 437 and two artillery battalions.

Fighting was reported on Wednesday evening and Thursday within the township.

“We have not seized the whole of Momauk and Mansi as the regime still occupies bases,” said KIA spokesman Colonel Naw Bu.

Momauk is to the west of Laiza, where the KIA headquarters is based, and spans mountains northeast of the Military Operations Command 21 and other bases in Bhamo.

In Mansi Township, to the south of Bhamo, the Light Infantry Battalions 319 and 601 headquarters and some outposts are still held by the regime.

The KIA and its allies, which includes the Kachin State People’s Defense Force, other resistance groups and the Arakan Army are now threatening the junta power hub in Bhamo from the northeast and southeast.

The KIA’s recent attacks began on March 7, targeting the Bhamo-Myitkyina road. Clashes have been reported in Momauk, Waingmaw, Myitkyina, Mansi, Sumprabum and Tanai townships.

The KIA has occupied Dawthphoneyan, Lwegel, Hsinbo and Sumprabum towns and more than 80 junta positions.

The junta is reportedly regrouping its defeated forces from around Laiza in Bhamo, according to the KIA.

Col Naw Bu said: “Most of the defeated junta troops from across Kachin State are gathering inside Bhamo, preparing to strengthen the town’s security.”