Burma Myanmar's Civilian Govt Slams International Inaction

The remains of Saung Phway Hospital after being bombed by junta fighter jets in Pekon Township on April 25. / NUG's health ministry

The health ministry of the civilian National Unity Government (NUG) says the United Nations and foreign governments have turned a blind eye to violations of the Geneva Conventions and other international laws by Myanmar’s regime.

It said no meaningful action to stop junta violence had been taken by the international community.

Last Tuesday junta fighter jets dropped over 10 bombs on a hospital and displacement camp at Saung Phway village in Pekon Township, southern Shan State, according to residents.

Five people, including two doctors and a child, were injured. A new mother is in a critical condition with head injuries, said the shadow ministry.

The hospital, drugs, vehicles and motorbikes in the compound were destroyed in the airstrike.

The hospital was treating residents and displaced people who fled their homes in southern Shan State and neighboring Kayah State.

Ko Banyar, spokesman of the Karenni Human Rights Group, said the airstrikes were a war crime.

“Knowing that it was a hospital and medics are providing treatment, the junta intentionally bombed the hospital,” he told The Irrawaddy.

On March 24, junta aircraft also bombed the Daw Tama Gyi village hospital in the east of Demoso Township, Kayah State, destroying the hospital and killing a resident, the ministry said.

It said intentional attacks on healthcare targets violate the Geneva Conventions, UN Security Council resolutions and other international law.

“Governments are still ignoring the violence of the military terrorists although we repeatedly ask for action,” its statement on Friday said.

On April 18, junta planes attacked a Japanese-funded hospital at Magyi Kan village in Myaing Township, Magwe Region.

Soldiers dropped by helicopters burned the hospital and detained 19 people, including two medics.

“Regime forces targeted the main building out of six which held the important devices. They destroyed our X-ray machine. It is a tremendous loss,” a Magyi Kan villager recently told The Irrawaddy.

On April 5 fighter jets bombed a hospital in Si Thar village in Shwegu Township, Kachin State.

By February 28 the junta had conducted at least 188 raids and attacks on hospitals and clinics in Myanmar since the 2021 coup. At least 70 medical staff had been killed and 836 detained by the junta by late February.