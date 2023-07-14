Burma Myanmar Rights and Political Activists Reject Thai Intervention

Top from left: Daw Hnin Hnin Hmwe, Daw Zin Mar Aung and Dr Tayzar San. Bottom: Ma Thinzar Shunlei Yi, U Aung Hsan Myint and Daw Tin Tin Nyo.

Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai told this week’s ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting in Indonesia that he met Myanmar’s detained State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi during an unannounced visit to Naypyitaw on Sunday.

He said Daw Aung San Suu Kyi supports dialogue without preconditions to address Myanmar’s crisis.

Don is the first outsider to meet the democratically elected leader since her detention during the coup on February 1, 2021.

The 78-year-old is now in solitary confinement in a prison in Naypyitaw after a junta court sentenced her to 33 years’ imprisonment. The junta has rejected several requests by ASEAN and UN envoys to meet her.

Political activists shared their views with The Irrawaddy about her reported meeting with Don.

U Aung Hsan Myint

Secretary, Karenni National Progressive Party

We ethnic armed organizations have analyzed the report. If nationwide dialogue is to be held, there is a need to adopt basic principles first. There must be preparations.

If the dialogue is still based on the [military-drafted] 2008 Constitution, it will still be 1,000 miles from achieving national equality, justice and self-determination, which ethnic minorities want.

It will be impossible to build a federal union because the 2008 Constitution guarantees the military’s intervention in politics and its continued grip on power. We can’t allow any individual to decide the fate of the country.

Dr Tayzar San,

Political activist

The news will not have a significant impact on our popular revolution. The regime is faced with a deepening crisis and is looking for solutions.

The revolution is not just about a power transfer, to change the country’s leadership or to restore the 2020 general election results.

The revolution is not about the restoration of the 2008 Constitution. We want a new system and a new era.

As the regime is hit by numerous crises, it will try to distract the public’s attraction. We must continue on our revolutionary journey towards a federal, democratic union.

Daw Tin Tin Nyo

Adviser, Burmese Women’s Union

Both civilians and the revolutionary forces do not accept talks with the regime.

Talks were held for decades without providing any solutions. We don’t know if the Thai foreign minister’s claim about Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s openness to dialogue is true. Even if it is, if her wishes do not match public opinion, the people will not cooperate.

Daw Hnin Hnin Hmwe

Joint general secretary, Democratic Party for a New Society

We don’t know if the Thai foreign minister’s claim about Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s acceptance of dialogue is true.

The regime is currently in a real fix so it is unsurprising that it passes a message through the Thai government, which has close ties to the regime and is cooperating with the junta for their mutual interests.

No individual should do anything without the people’s consent and push for anything that deviates from the real objectives of the revolution.

Ma Thinzar Shunlei Yi

Human rights activist

The Thai foreign minister’s message from Daw Aung San Suu Kyi appears to be the answer Thailand wants and her message complies with its policy.

By meeting Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, the minister has ignored the existence of ASEAN and deviated from ASEAN’s five-point consensus. It could further divide ASEAN.

Dialogue without preconditions is possible. It did happen in the past.

Some groups might have a policy to reconcile with the military through dialogue.

If Daw Aung San Suu Kyi really made these comments there is a good possibility of talks between the National League for Democracy, groups which support the NLD and the military. But the revolution by ethnic minorities has never ceased and is strengthening. Talks with oppressed ethnic minorities are therefore unlikely.

Daw Zin Mar Aung

Foreign minister, National Unity Government

Don Pramudwinai’s meeting with Daw Aung San Suu Kyi has made resolving the Myanmar issue more complicated. He has also made such a mess recently by organizing talks to reengage with the junta.

What he has done is in total contrast with ASEAN leaders’ decision not to welcome the regime’s leadership as long as they fail to honor the five-point consensus on Myanmar.

He is now trying to push the junta into the ASEAN fold. His attempts to do so have no legitimacy as he is an outgoing minister in a caretaker government.

Only the ASEAN chair or special envoys on Myanmar have a mandate to meet Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.

You should note that, before him, there were officials from China and the UN, and ASEAN envoys who sought permission from the junta to meet her.

They were all rejected. So it raises questions as to why the regime allowed Don, who has no mandate to see her, to hold the meeting.

We have to ask him seriously: whom did he represent? What are his responsibilities? Rather than helping to solve Myanmar’s problems, his action has caused disunity among regional countries…Second Don has one-sidedly said he met Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.

We still can’t verify that she really received him. If a meeting took place between them, it was bilateral. That means Daw Aung San Suu Kyi has to say something about the meeting. What we have heard is coming only from Don.

