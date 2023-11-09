Police in Rakhine State say they are suffering as tensions rise between Myanmar’s regime and Arakan Army (AA) with several officers recently arrested by both sides.

On Tuesday, the regime detained the Tettaung chief and two officers in Ann Township. The AA also briefly detained five Mrauk-U officers after they left the town.

Both sides are preparing for war in Rakhine, said an officer, who asked for anonymity.

“As tensions increase, the military has told us to join patrols as it is short of personnel. We can do nothing else except provide security for VIPs and join military patrols. The AA dislikes us. We are being arrested by both sides. Sometimes we want to show them that our guns are also lethal,” the police officer told The Irrawaddy.

Tettaung residents said the regime has arrested officers on suspicion of having ties to the AA and its political wing, the United League of Arakan, which controls most of rural Rakhine.

“Soldiers in three cars arrested the Tettaung chief and two constables. The chief gets on well with town residents. He has no problems with us. There are rumors the regime thinks he has ties to the AA,” said the resident.

The five Mrauk-U officers strayed into AA territory without giving notice, said a policeman in the town.

“They were quickly released on Wednesday in good health after negotiations between their commanders,” the policeman told The Irrawaddy.

During the latest fighting from August to November last year, the regime charged around 15 policemen under the Unlawful Association Act over alleged ties to the AA. An unofficial ceasefire was agreed last November.

Fighting could erupt at any time, said Rakhine politician U Pe Than. “Both the military and AA have prepared for war so anything could happen, despite the fact that both sides maintain communication channels.”

The AA is fighting alongside the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army and Ta’ang National Liberation Army against the regime in northern Shan State as part of Operation 1027. Rakhine civilians fear fighting may break out soon.

Meanwhile, the regime has tightened road and waterway checks, raided civil society organizations in the state capital, Sittwe, and imposed travel restrictions, according to residents.