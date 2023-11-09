Myanmar’s junta boss Min Aung Hlaing held an emergency meeting of his National Defense and Security Council on Wednesday to discuss the conflict in northern Shan State.

The group has only previously met since the 2021 coup to extend emergency rule and analysts say this week’s meeting highlights the scale of the crisis caused by Operation 1027.

Min Aung Hlaing reportedly vowed to respond and Acting President Myint Swe said the offensive could shatter the country.

Since October 27 the junta has lost control of several towns, including Chin Shwe Haw on the Chinese border, and more than 120 military positions. Six armored vehicles and heavy guns have been seized along with large piles of weapons.

Many junta personnel, including a Light Infantry divisional commander, have been killed.

Min Aung Hlaing said the offensive was funded by drug trafficking and explained away the defeats by saying his troops had to exercise restraint while fighting near the Chinese border.

The junta’s Kokang Self-Administered Zone chairman Myint Swe attended the Wednesday meeting as a guest.

Min Aung Hlaing said the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) had prepared for Operation 1027 in Wa State, which is controlled by the United Wa State Army. Other groups, including People’s Defense Forces, had taken advantage and attacked in Sagaing Region, he said.

Min Aung Hlaing admitted that drone attacks by the Brotherhood Alliance were seriously damaging junta strongholds. The MNDAA has been using Chinese-made drones, which are available in markets, to drop bombs, the junta chief said.

He said he feared for relations with China as he had received complaints about explosives landing on Chinese soil. Myanmar and China would form a joint task force to handle online scams and cross-border crime, he added.

Vice-President Henry Van Thio and Parliament Speaker T Khun Myat discussed the delivery of humanitarian assistance to displaced communities. The meeting also discussed responding to Operation 1027 “in cooperation with the people”.

Myint Swe called for the entire nation’s support during a critical period.