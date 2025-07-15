Junta airstrikes caused 35 civilian casualties—eight deaths and 27 injuries—in a 48-hour period earlier this week as the Myanmar military regime continued its strategy of attacking civilian targets in resistance-held territories.

Airstrikes were reported in Mandalay Region and Shan and Karenni states on July 13 and 14.

On the evening of July 14, a junta fighter jet dropped four 250-lb bombs on Taung Myo ward in northern Shan State’s Hsipaw town, which is under the control of the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), an ethnic Palaung armed group. The airstrike killed two male residents, injured five others and destroyed five houses, according to the TNLA.

This followed junta airstrikes on two TNLA-controlled cities—Mogoke in Mandalay Region and Kyaukme in northern Shan State—on July 13, which injured seven people including two children and a woman.

Five women and a man were killed in junta airstrikes on Mawchi town, a key business hub under the control of Karenni resistance groups in Karenni State, on July 14, the Karenni State Interim Executive Council (IEC) confirmed.

“Six died on the spot and three were severely injured,” a Mawchi resident said.

Mawchi, home to tin and tungsten ore mines, was captured by a coalition of Karenni resistance forces on Jan. 28, 2024.

Also on July 14, a refugee clinic and a school in Demoso Township, Karenni State were bombed by junta warplanes, wounding two.

“There is no [ground] fighting in that area. It’s a displacement camp for civilians,” said Ma Zue Padonmar, first secretary of the IEC.

The regime on July 14 also reportedly bombed Poezanwe Village and Hpawttaw Village in Thabeikkyin Township, Mandalay Region, and Doepin Village in Kawlin Township, Sagaing Region, mostly rural areas under resistance control, injuring 10 people including a child and a woman.

Th junta is targeting resistance-held territory with airstrikes as it prepares to hold an election at the end of this year. However, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan told the media during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers’ meeting last week that the junta’s top priority should be to end all violence and hold inclusive talks. Malaysia currently holds ASEAN’s rotating chair.

In June 2025 the junta launched 162 airstrikes resulting in 386 casualties including 90 deaths and 296 injuries, according to the latest report from the civilian National Unity Government (NUG)’s Ministry of Human Rights.