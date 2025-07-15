Now over four years old, Myanmar’s revolution against the junta has entered a more complex phase. With Russia and China’s cynical support—military and political— the regime shows no signs of yielding. To the generals’ delight, Beijing is pressuring some anti-regime ethnic armed groups under its influence to relinquish territories they had captured to the regime. In the country’s capital Naypyitaw, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing is gearing up to manufacture a veneer of legitimacy through a sham election scheduled for later this year.

This highly volatile situation makes it vital that international think tanks and media assess events correctly, as the Myanmar people’s yearslong struggle for freedom has reached a make or break point. The international press must take care that their analyses and reporting, and the language and tone they use, do not talk down to the resistance or mislead readers about the struggle, as their reports contribute to the international narrative about Myanmar today.

Sadly, The Economist in particular has failed to uphold its responsibilities in this regard recently.

Its latest article on Myanmar, headlined “Asia’s disgraced saint” and published on June 26, has provoked fury among readers both in the country and around the world. It frames Myanmar’s detained democracy leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi as a fallen icon, quoting Min Zin of the Institute of Strategy and Policy, who called her “narcissistic as a politician” and “a snake charmer” whose failure to get the Myanmar military to dance to her tune “brought the whole country down.”

Many people see the quote as an insult, as it suggests that Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is to blame for the fact that Myanmar is now under military rule.

Led by Min Aung Hlaing, the Myanmar military staged a coup in February 2021 after her party’s landslide electoral victory in November of the previous year, accusing it of electoral fraud—a claim rejected by international election monitors who observed the voting. Since then, she has been in the junta’s custody and Myanmar has been engulfed in conflict as resistance groups and ethnic armed organizations wage war against the junta.

Daw Aung San Suu Kyi did prioritize national reconciliation with the army. But it is widely accepted among Myanmar observers that the military’s desire to preserve its constitutionally enshrined grip on power, along with Min Aung Hlaing’s personal ambition to become president—compounded by Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and her party’s second consecutive electoral victory—were key drivers that prompted the military to stage the coup.

Snake charmer analogy ‘total nonsense’

Pushing back against The Economist’s characterization of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, one veteran journalist in Myanmar said, “It’s too negative to call her narcissistic.” She said Daw Aung San Suu Kyi tried her best in a difficult situation, but there were some matters in which her hands were tied, such as the Rohingya crisis.

“Of course, she couldn’t have her way on every issue, especially when it came to the military; she knew the limits and where the military stood. Calling her a snake charmer is total nonsense,” the respected journalist said.

On social media, people condemned the article’s reference to Daw Aung San Suu Kyi as a “snake charmer” who failed to get the army to dance to her tune, and who “brought the whole country down”, as an act of victim blaming that shifts responsibility from Min Aung Hlaing, who is entirely responsible for the mess Myanmar is in today.

The journalist said blaming Daw Aung San Suu Kyi for bringing the whole country down is “the funniest joke of the year”, pointing out that the military staged the coup not as the result of some failure by her, but simply because “they didn’t want to relinquish power.”

The journalist also questioned how much the writer of the article really knows about the Myanmar military, saying, “People who don’t understand the military shouldn’t write on this topic. They clearly don’t know just how power-crazy Myanmar’s military is.”

In a strongly worded response to the article, Australian economist Sean Turnell wrote on his Facebook that his respect for The Economist had vanished in the wake of its publication.

“Lazy and condescending in the familiar manner, it indulges in archaic and offensive tropes that would not be countenanced for anyone else, or any other community.

“Thus we are told she is little but a ‘snake charmer’ whose fate it will be to age and die in prison in this ‘benighted country,’” he wrote.

“As the wisdom has long had it, ‘The Economist is always impressive on things you know nothing about,’” he added.

Turnell served as Special Economic Consultant to Daw Aung San Suu Kyi when her National League for Democracy was Myanmar’s ruling party from 2016 until the coup in 2021. The junta arrested him a few days after the takeover, accusing him of possessing “state secret” information, and released him in late 2022.

‘Undergraduate cockiness and faux world-weariness’

Turnell told The Irrawaddy that when it comes to Myanmar coverage in the press, and among some think tanks and international agencies, the use of “the ‘passive voice’ when it comes to the junta’s atrocities—implicitly treating them as natural disasters rather than evil acts of will—is just endemic in analyses of the situation in Myanmar.”

“It’s passivity with respect to ‘who’ the perpetrators are of Myanmar’s horrors. These are essentially assigned to fate, a curse over the country, that the country itself is somehow at fault,” he explained.

He said his purpose wasn’t to single out The Economist, but “it’s emblematic and it matters.”

“In many capitals around the world, amongst decision makers too busy to dig deep on places like Myanmar, The Economist can really set the narrative,” he said.

Turnell also sees the newspaper’s tone in its Myanmar coverage as patronizing, overconfident and fake, calling it “tired cynicism”, as if The Economist was somehow above the Myanmar people who are fighting for change, talking down to them like they don’t matter.

“A mix of undergraduate cockiness and faux world-weariness that ‘talks down’ to Myanmar’s resistance groups. Thus my reference to the ‘ragtag’ line in a previous issue,” he said, referring to the line “Those fighting the junta are a ragtag group” in The Economist’s June 5 article headlined “China is benefiting from the hell in Myanmar”.

He said this tone is in stark contrast to that employed in the Ukraine context, where—rightly, he acknowledged—the courage and improvisation of the Ukrainian forces are celebrated by the liberal press.

“For some reason the Myanmar resistance is constantly belittled, their achievements downplayed, and the whole conflict framed in a vague ‘they had it coming’ theme,” he said.

Beyond Ah Nah, a Substack site committed to “exposing narrative manipulation and the strategic erasure of Myanmar’s resistance”, last month responded to a different article by The Economist, “Myanmar is a demonstration of Chinese hegemony in action”, published on June 4.

Among other criticisms, it said The Economist’s piece “drains [Myanmar’s revolution] of seriousness”, downgrading the resistance forces into a “swirling cast of armed groups, freedom fighters, and bandits” and painting China as “the only actor with strategy and reach”.

“This is not an article about Myanmar. It is an article about what the international order is willing to tolerate. It names violence without naming power. It describes suffering without naming the system that causes it,” it said.