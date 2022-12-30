Burma Myanmar Junta Troops Torch Six Sagaing Villages

Nagar Bo village in May when it was torched by the junta for the first time. / Supplied

Myanmar junta troops have torched six villages in Chaung-U Township, Sagaing Region, and over 16,000 residents have been displaced, according to resistance groups.

Troops torched Wa Yar and Ywar Thit villages on December 27 and Nagar Bo, Kone Thar, Taw Kyaung Lay and Htan Taw on Wednesday, resistance groups.

“Over 16,000 residents have fled their homes and do not know how many houses have been destroyed because no one is left in the villages,” said Ko Pyan Hlwar of Chaung U Revolutionary Army (CRA).

Resistance groups attacked a Pyu Saw Htee pro-junta militia camp in Kangyi Kone village and a police outpost in Ah Myint village on December 25.

The CRA), Monywa People’s Defense Force (PDF), Chaung-U Township People’s Liberation Force and other groups from Sagaing and Myingyan attacked the junta troops and militia members.

The junta responded with shelling and then started torching villages on December 27.

“After the resistance attack, around 150 troops and Pyu Saw Htee militia members attacked the villages,” said an Ah Myint villager.

Ten revolutionary fighters were injured and four killed on Tuesday, according to the resistance groups.

“We killed two troops and saved some civilian hostages. They retreated but torched villages as they left,” Ko Pyan Hlwar said.