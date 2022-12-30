Burma Ayeyarwady Region's NLD Ministers Released

Ayeyarwady chief minister U Hla Moe Aung and regional ministers at road opening ceremony in 2019. / Regional Government

U Hla Moe Aung, a former Ayeyarwady Region chief minister, and three other National League for Democracy (NLD) ministers were released on Thursday from house arrest.

U Win Htay, minister for electricity and transport, Dr. Soe Win, minister for immigration and population and U Htay Win, minister for planning and finance, and U Hla Moe Aung were freed from their homes in Pathein, the regional capital, according to ousted NLD MPs.

U San Htwe, former Ayeyarwady deputy speaker, was also released.

“U Hla Moe Aung was released from house arrest in Pathein yesterday morning and the regime has arranged vehicles to take him back to Thabyay Kone, his village in Myanaung Township. He is in good health,” said a relative of the former chief minister.

U Hla Moe Aung, 57, was a regional MP before replacing U Mann Johnny, who resigned in January 2018.

NLD MPs, ministers and speakers were detained during the 2021 coup across the country.

U Aung Tin Win, Ayeyarwady minister for agriculture and irrigation, was released in February, and Karen ethnic affairs minister Ga Moe Myat Thu was released last week.

Sources said U Hla Myat Thway, minister for social affairs, is still under home arrest in Pathein. On February 10, 2021, he declared every day a public holiday until elected MPs could form a government.

The junta did not mention the releases and The Irrawaddy cannot confirm how many NLD figures remain under arrest.