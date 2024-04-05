Myanmar junta airstrikes and shelling have killed at least 32 civilians, including children, in the previous six days, as its forces face defeat in Rakhine, Karen and Kachin states.

The Arakan Army (AA) says the junta is attacking civilians in villages, schools, hospitals, markets, displacement camps and religious sites in Rakhine State.

The Irrawaddy has recorded 32 civilian deaths, including two monks and a pregnant woman, from Saturday to Thursday in junta airstrikes and shelling in Rakhine, Shan, Kachin and Karen states and Sagaing Region.

Junta fighter jets bombarded Myitnar village in Minbya Township, which is controlled by the AA, on Wednesday morning, killing three civilians and injuring eight others.

Myitnar residents told the Western News in Rakhine State that there had been no fighting in the area.

On Tuesday, junta aircraft attacked Kantaung Gyi town in Myebon Township, killing three civilians and injuring three others.

Airstrikes and shelling targeted villages in Ramree and Pauktaw townships on Saturday and Tuesday, killing a child and injuring at least eight civilians.

Junta warplanes bombarded Thay van Village in Minbya Township last Friday night, destroying around 50 houses and a Buddhist monastery.

On Thursday, airstrikes on Kyauktaw town, which is held by the AA, killed two civilians and injured eight others, despite the lack of fighting in the area, Kyauktaw residents told The Irrawaddy.

Five Manaw Tha villagers, including a three-year-old, were killed and nine others injured in a junta airstrike in Homalin Township, Sagaing Region, on Monday.

Six villagers, including a monk and a five-year-old, were killed in Mabein Township, Shan State, on Tuesday in a junta airstrike on Moe Lone village without any clashes being reported in the area, according to media reports.

On Monday morning, junta warplanes targeted a civilian convoy in Mansi Township, Kachin State, in which seven civilians were killed and several vehicles destroyed.

The convoy was leaving Loije town on the Chinese border to avoid clashes between regime forces and the Kachin Independence Army.

Eight civilians, including a Buddhist monk, were killed and 15 injured in Papun Township, Karen State, on Sunday when junta aircraft bombarded a monastery in Papun town, sheltering displaced civilians, according to the Free Burma Rangers, a humanitarian NGO.

The aid group said it helped evacuate 200 people from the monastery before a second airstrike. The monastery was completely destroyed during airstrikes on Monday and Tuesday.

Clashes were reported in Papun Township as the Karen National Liberation Army and its allies attacked junta strongholds. Papun town is now in anti-regime hands.

Around 4,849 people have been killed and an estimated 26,477 have been detained by the junta since the 2021 coup, said the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors deaths and arrests.