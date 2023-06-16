Burma Myanmar Junta Suffers Heavy Losses: Resistance Commandos

Resistance fighters ambush junta forces in Sagaing Region this week. / Zero Guerrilla Force

Myanmar’s junta suffered heavy losses in Sagaing Township, according to resistance groups.

Ambushes were carried out by 35 resistance commandos specially selected from three groups from Mandalay and Sagaing regions, according to Ko Thet Gyi of Myingyan People’s Defense Force, which planned the attacks.

On Tuesday morning, a clash broke out near Thar Zin village to the west of Sar Daung town in Sagaing Region when the commandos ambushed around 130 troops, who were advancing on the village.

“We attacked after systematic planning and taking up positions by scouting the regime troops,” Ko Thet Gyi told The Irrawaddy on Friday.

He said 10 regime soldiers were seen being gunned down and another 10 were injured.

The junta force then raided Thar Zin and burned nearly 700 out of around 1,000 homes in the village, according to the anti-regime Sagaing Township True News media group.

A 60-year-old female villager died in the arson attack and around 40 villagers were detained with 10 females later being released, the media reported.

Another clash was reported near the village on Wednesday with no details known about casualties.

On Thursday the resistance commandos ambushed the same regime troops at close range while they headed to Pauk Ma village.

A resistance video shows regime forces being attacked in farmland.

At least 20 soldiers were killed and many others injured in the ambush, Ko Thet Gyi said.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Resistance combatants said four regime soldiers were hit by 40mm explosives and two more troops, including the commander, were killed by resistance snipers, said Zero Guerrilla Force, which took part in the attack.

Six resistance fighters were injured, the group said.

After the ambush, the troops torched houses in Pauk Ma.

Myanmar’s junta faces near-daily attacks from resistance groups and ethnic armed organizations across the country.