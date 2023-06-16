Burma Resistance Ambush Kills Myanmar Junta Troops and Allies

Members of the All Burma Students' Democratic Front. / ABSDF Column 3

Myanmar’s resistance forces say they ambushed junta forces in Pale Township, Sagaing Region, killing at least five junta and Pyu Saw Htee militia troops.

All Burma Students’ Democratic Front and Pale People Defense Force reportedly ambushed junta troops with mines near Min Taing Pin village on Wednesday morning.

“At least five troops, including two Pyu Saw Htee members, were killed and many others were wounded, according to our sources,” said a spokesman for the front.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Around 120 troops from Light Infantry Battalion 704 and Pyu Saw Htee militias raided Ohn Hnauk village in western Pale and looted food on Tuesday.

The junta raiding force was attacked by resistance groups near Min Taing Pin village on Wednesday morning.

“They usually raid villages once a month to feed Pyu Saw Htee villages. Their villagers cannot go out on their own as they are frequently attacked by resistance forces,” the spokesman said.

A source said the Pyu Saw Htee villages rely on junta food supplies and shortages have been reported as troops have not raided Pale Township for nearly two months.

On Friday, junta troops advanced on Ma Yoe Kone village and looted food before moving to Zee Pyu Kone, sources said.

Two junta airstrikes were reported near Zee Phyu Kone village earlier this month, according to sources.