Burma Junta Bombing Raid Kills Child and Nursing Mother in Myanmar's Chin State

Houses damaged by junta air and artillery strikes / Mindat People’s Authority

Three civilians including a nine-year-old and a breastfeeding mother were killed in an unprovoked junta air raid in Chin State’s Mindat Township on Saturday, according to Mindat Township People’s Authority.

A junta jet dropped bombs on Wun Khone village in Mindat, killing the three residents and destroying houses.

The 28-year-old mother was survived by her infant. The air attack also killed a nine-year-old girl and a 65-year-old woman. A 50-year-old man was injured in the bombing. Light Infantry Battalion 274 based in Mindat town also shelled the village during the attack.

Around 10 houses and a school in the village were damaged by the bombing, said Mindat Township People’s Authority, which posted photos as evidence.

Mindat Township People’s Authority on July 1 warned local people to avoid social gatherings and to dig bomb shelters as the regime has recently conducted air raids on several villages in the township, as well as resistance outposts on the Mindat-Matupi road. Junta forces have also carried out artillery strikes on resistance bases, it said.