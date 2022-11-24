Burma Myanmar Junta Informant Ex-Colonel Shot Dead in Yangon

Bogyoke Ywar neighborhood.

A retired colonel and regime informant was shot dead at his home in Thingangyun Township, Yangon Region, on Thursday by unknown gunmen, according to residents.

Zaw Naing Win lived in Thuwanna ward, also known as Bogyoke Ywar meaning generals’ village, with other former military personnel.

Residents said he was a well-known informant for the regime.

“I heard he was watering his plants this morning in his garden when a group shot him,” said a resident.

People’s resistance groups members sheltering in nearby Ein Jin, Tharaphi and Gamone streets, were seized based on Zaw Naing Win’s information, the resident said.

The residents said Zaw Naing Win, around 60, hired security guards but they failed to protect him. The ex-colonel died on the way to hospital.

No group has claimed responsibility.

In September, retired brigadier general and diplomat Ohn Thwin was shot dead by anti-regime guerrilla fighters in Yangon, becoming the highest-ranking target killed by resistance groups since late last year.

The 72-year-old was gunned down at his home in Hlaing Township. His son-in-law Ye Tayza, a former army captain, was shot dead when he tried to protect the general.