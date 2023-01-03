War Against the Junta Over 20 Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Three Days of Resistance Attacks

Resistance fighters of Myaung Special People’s Defense Force / MSPDF

At least 23 Myanmar junta forces were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and an ethnic armed organization (EAO) stepped up their attacks on regime targets across the country.

Two junta outposts were seized in Karen State. A military command, police stations and General Administration Department offices were bombed in Upper Myanmar.

During the incidents, around seven resistance fighters were also killed.

Incidents were reported in Karen and Chin states and Sagaing, Magwe, Mandalay and Bago regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and the EAO.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Two junta border outposts seized by Karen rebels



Resistance fighters of Lion Battalion Commando during a clash with regime forces in Kyaninseikgyi Township in recent days. / LBC

The resistance group Lion Battalion Commando claimed it and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) jointly occupied two out of three junta border guard outposts in Kyainseikgyi Township, Karen State on Monday morning.

There were many military casualties in the raid, the resistance group said.

Also, six resistance fighters were reportedly killed in the clashes. After losing their outposts, the junta forces conducted air strikes, in which four local residents were injured.

Clashes between the combined resistance forces and regime troops have been occurring in Karen State’s Kawkareik and Kyainseikgyi townships for two weeks. Around 1,500 residents have fled their homes due to the incidents.

Nine junta forces including captain killed in PDF raids in Mandalay

At least nine junta soldiers including a captain were killed in Myingyan Township, Mandalay Region on Saturday when six PDF groups raided a junta camp in Lay Eain Tan Village, said the MG6 guerrilla force, which coordinated the raid.

Resistance forces managed to occupy the junta camp, but a resistance fighter was killed and another injured in the clash, the PDF group said.

A PDF video shows resistance fighters engaging in a clash with regime forces.

Regime forces bombed in Mandalay



PDF drones drop improvised bombs on regime targets in Madaya Township on Sunday. / UGF

Resistance group Unicorn Guerrilla Force claimed it and four other PDF groups used drones and improvised mortar shells to bomb regime forces stationed at Thaphan Daunt Village in Madaya Township, Mandalay Region on Sunday.

They conducted three drone strikes and 20 artillery strikes in the attack. The PDF’s video shows a drone dropping improvised bombs on regime targets in the village.

However, military casualties were unknown.

Northwest Command base bombed in Sagaing

Local resistance force Fight for People claimed to have bombed the military’s Northwest Command base in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region at 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

They used six 120-mm explosives, five of which exploded in the compound of the military base. After being bombed, regime forces randomly opened fire, the PDF group said.

Military casualties were unknown.

Junta-controlled administration office, police and fire station bombed in Sagaing



PDF groups use improvised mortar shells to bomb regime forces in Bantbwe Village on Saturday night. / SBTF

Salingyi Border Task Force-SBTF claimed it and three other PDF groups jointly used 60-mm, 80-mm and 120-mm explosives to bomb regime forces stationed at the junta-controlled General Administration Department offices, police station and fire station in the town of Yinmabin, Sagaing Region on Sunday night.

Regime forces responded with heavy weapons and firearms. Many regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured, the PDF group said.

All resistance fighters retreated from the site without casualties.

The PDF groups also bombed regime forces stationed in Bantbwe Village in Yinmabin Township on Saturday night.

Police station bombed in Sagaing



PDF drones drop bombs on a police station in Yinmabin Township on Sunday. / SSTF

Salingyi Special Task Force claimed it and Myaing-PDF group used drones to bomb the Kant Dock Police Station in Pale Township Sagaing Region on the weekend.

They used 14 improvised bombs in their operation, named New Year Drone, targeting regime forces in the police station. Military casualties were unknown, however.

Aerial video shot by the PDF groups shows drones dropping bombs on a police station.

Three junta soldiers killed by PDF land mines Sagaing

Three regime troops were killed and many others injured in Myaung Township, Sagaing Region on Monday morning when Myaung Special PDF group used heavy land mines to ambush a military detachment, the resistance force said.

The detachment from the Kyaukyit police station was ambushed while heading to nearby villages for raids.

Pro-regime village bombed in Sagaing

PDF group Chindwin Attack Force claimed it and six other PDF groups jointly bombed the camps of regime forces and pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members in the pro-regime village of Taw Pu in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday night.

In their operation, they used 30 improvised mortar rounds to target regime forces. Many regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured, the PDF group said.

Two junta soldiers killed or injured in Bago

Two regime troops were killed or injured in Paungde Township, Bago Region on Monday when Pyay District PDF Battalion (3601) used land mines to ambush two junta soldiers, said Bago Region PDF.

The two soldiers were ambushed while they were approaching a military checkpoint in Konethar Village. After the attack, two junta forces, or their bodies, were taken to a nearby military battalion, Bago Region PDF said.

Two junta soldiers killed in Chin

Two regime troops were killed and many others injured during a clash with two resistance groups, Civic Defense Militia-CDM-Siyin and Mountain Eagle Defense Force, in Tedim Township, Chin State on Sunday, the resistance groups said.

The groups said they attacked the military detachments as they were invading their territory. After being attacked, the regime forces retreated to neighboring Kale Township in Sagaing Region.

In the clash, two resistance fighters suffered minor injuries.

Four regime forces including captain killed in Magwe

At least four junta troops including a captain were killed in Minhla Township, Magwe Region on Saturday when Student Armed Force raided a military checkpoint on the Monywa-Pathein Highway, the resistance group said.

In the raid, a resistance fighter suffered an injured shoulder.

Three junta soldiers killed in PDF attacks in Magwe

Three regime forces were killed and some others injured near the border of Myaing and Yesagyo townships, Magwe Region on Sunday when six PDF groups attacked a military detachment, claimed Super Fighter PDF, which joined the attack.

PDF groups also used heavy weapons and drones to bomb the regime forces. After facing the daring PDF attack, regime forces retreated from the area, the PDF group said.