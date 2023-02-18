Burma Myanmar Junta has Killed 3,000 Civilians: AAPP

Junta forces during a crackdown on anti-regime protesters in Yangon on February 27, 2021. / The Irrawaddy

The civilian death toll at the hands of Myanmar’s junta hit an estimated 3,000 on Friday, while more than 15,800 people remain in unlawful detention, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), which monitors regime killings and arrests.

The 3000th victim reported by the AAPP was a nun named Sate in Sagaing Region. The 70-year-old was burned alive in her house as she could not flee because of her age when around 100 junta and Pyu Saw Htee militia troops raided Let Pan Hla village in Khin-U Township and set houses on fire.

Since the coup in February 2021, the regime has carried out crackdowns nationwide in a bid to suppress public opposition to its rule, with the resistance stronghold of Sagaing Region suffering the highest death toll.

The report said 1,229 people, or nearly 41 percent of total fatalities, were killed by junta and Pyu Saw Htee militia personnel in Sagaing Region.

Neighboring Mandalay Region ranked second with 350 killed, while Yangon Region followed with 316. The report did not include those killed fighting the junta.

Among those killed were hundreds of peaceful protesters who were shot during protest crackdowns, elected lawmakers and anti-regime activists who were tortured to death in detention and around 300 children who were killed in junta artillery, airstrikes or gunned down while playing.

So far this year at least 118 people were killed by the junta forces.

The AAPP stated that the actual number of fatalities is likely to be much higher.

The 3,000 deaths were memorialized by French ambassador Christian Lechervy who laid roses in memory of the victims, those injured, missing or fighting for democracy.

The AAPP said 19,739 people have been arrested and, of them, 15,882 remain under detention.

Among those imprisoned by the junta are elected leaders, lawmakers, peaceful protesters, journalists, students, striking civil servants, teachers, medics, politicians and even children. The junta has also arrested more than 450 family members in place of wanted anti-regime activists when junta troops could not find them at their homes.