War Against the Junta Over 100 Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Four Days of Resistance Attacks

Regime forces and weapons seized by the Karenni Army in Kayah State on Sunday / Karenni Military Information Center

At least 106 Myanmar junta troops were killed in four days of attacks as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) escalated their attacks on regime targets across the country.

In one case, a PDF couple was arrested and killed by junta troops a day before their wedding in Magwe.

Incidents were reported in Mandalay, Sagaing, Magwe, Bago and Tanintharyi regions and Kayah and Mon states.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs.

Some military casualty figures could not be independently verified.

Junta suffers heavy losses in PDF ambush in Bago

Bago Regional PDF claimed its member Taungoo District PDF Battalion 3501 killed more than 30 junta soldiers as it ambushed a military detachment in Yedashe Township, Bago Region last Thursday.

A heavy clash broke out along the Sittaung River when PDF forces ambushed the detachment as it was returning to its base after torching and looting houses in local villages.

PDF members found the bodies of many dead soldiers and seized seven weapons and ammunition. They also seized gold jewelry and mobile phones the soldiers had looted from civilian houses.

Nine junta soldiers killed in Kayah

The Karenni Army claimed it and the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) killed six junta soldiers and arrested five others as they ambushed a military detachment of 60 troops transporting rations and weapons in Kayah State on Sunday.

The junta troops were ambushed while heading to a junta border outpost in the state. There were no resistance casualties.

On Saturday, the Karenni Army also killed three soldiers when it ambushed a military detachment transporting rations in the state.

Military detachment ambushed repeatedly in Magwe

Kyaukhtu Regional PDF claimed to have killed at least 25 regime forces and injured many others as it repeatedly attacked a military detachment with land mines and firearms in Kyaukhtu Township, Magwe Region on Saturday and last Thursday.

Last Thursday, it used a cluster of 45 land mines to ambush 108 troops of Military Battalion 274 and three military vehicles near Mi Al Village. In the ambush, at least 10 regime forces were killed.

One more soldier was killed and four others injured when the PDF group continued to ambush the detachment with three more land mines at another location.

On Saturday, the PDF group also repeatedly ambushed 170 troops of military Battalion 274 and reinforcements returning to the battalion’s base in the town of Kyaukhtu. In the ambushes, another 14 soldiers were killed, claimed Kyaukhtu Regional PDF.

PDF couple killed by junta during raid on PDF camp in Magwe

A PDF couple were killed and their bodies burned by junta forces during a raid on a PDF camp in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region last Friday, said Southern Yesago PDF.

The regime forces arrested the couple, who were members of the Urban Underground Revolution Force-Yesagyo, along with many villagers during a raid on Thaetaw Village early on Friday morning. The couple were due to be married on Saturday.

While holding the couple and the villager detainees as hostages, the regime forces continued to raid the camp of Southern Yesagyo PDF.

Two regime forces were killed and three others injured in land mine ambushes conducted by combined PDF forces during the junta raid on the camp. After the ambush, junta soldiers killed the couple and burned their bodies along with the PDF camp.

Military outpost occupied in Sagaing

North Yatmar PDF claimed it and other PDF groups managed to occupy a junta camp on a mountain on the border of Yinmabin and Salingyi townships, Sagaing Region on Sunday.

Regime forces from the camp had been torching houses nearby.

After an hour of attacks by PDF forces on Sunday, regime forces fled the camp. Many regime forces are thought to have been killed or injured in the PDF raid. Some weapons were seized along with a large amount of ammunition, the PDF group said.

Junta forces bombed by PDF drone in Sagaing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Regime forces are bombed by a PDF drone in Shwebo Township on Sunday. / Shwebo District Battalion 23

Three junta soldiers were killed in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday when several PDF groups used drones to bomb a military detachment conducting a raid on a mountain, said Shwebo District PDF Battalion 23, which took part in the attack.

Regime forces ambushed in Sagaing

Minkin-PDF said it used eight heavy explosives and sniper rifles to attack 70 regime forces stationed in a village in Mingin Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday.

There were some military casualties.

Junta sentries hit in Sagaing attack

Two regime soldiers were killed or injured in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday when Buffalo Soldiers Freedom Force threw a grenade into bunkers of regime forces guarding a bank in the town of Shwebo, the PDF group said.

There were no PDF casualties despite regime forces’ indiscriminate return fire.

Six regime troops killed by PDF land mines in Sagaing

Local PDF group Burma Rangers claimed to have killed six junta troops in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday as they used land mines to ambush a military detachment of 70 troops.

The regime forces triggered land mines planted by the PDF group while returning to their base after looting and destroying houses in villages in the area.

Junta-controlled roads, transport administration office attacked in Sagaing

Three regime forces were killed in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday when Monywa Lightning PDF used three grenade-launched explosives to attack regime forces stationed at the junta-controlled Road and Transport Administration Department Office in the town, the PDF group claimed.

Junta camp bombarded in Sagaing

Taung Dwin Region PDF-Mingin said it used 80-mm improvised mortar rounds to bombard a military camp in the pro-regime village of Kyaw in Mingin Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday. Military casualties were unknown.

Junta troops and pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members are stationed at the camp, which shells nearby villages nearly every day.

Military checkpoint raided in Mon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Resistance fighters of Ye Beluu attack a military checkpoint in Ye Township on Sunday. / Ye-Beluu

Fifteen junta soldiers were killed in Ye Township, Mon State on Sunday when local PDF group Ye-Beluu raided a military checkpoint on the Ye-Dawei Highway, according to the resistance group.

In the hourlong shootout, three PDF fighters also suffered injuries, the PDF group told The Irrawaddy.

A PDF video shows resistance fighters attacking the military checkpoint from close range.

Three soldiers killed in PDF raids in Tanintharyi

Three regime forces were killed and five others injured in Myeik Township, Tanintharyi Region last Friday when four PDF groups raided a military checkpoint in Tone Byawe Gyi Village, said Tanintharyi Regional Military Command.

In the raid, three military weapons were also seized. There were no PDF casualties.

Regime forces searching for land mines ambushed in Mandalay

Four regime forces were killed and many others injured in Ngazun Township, Mandalay Region on Saturday when seven PDF groups used land mines to ambush regime forces in vehicles and on motorbikes, said Myitnge PDF, which joined the ambush.

The regime forces were ambushed while returning to their base after searching for and seizing land mines planted by the PDF groups.

Four junta soldiers killed in PDF drone strikes in Mandalay



A drone drops bombs on regime targets in Natogyi Township last Friday. / Natogyi-PDF

Natogyi PDF claimed to have killed four regime soldiers and injured some others as it conducted drone strikes on a military camp outside the town of Natogyi in Mandalay Region last Friday and Wednesday.