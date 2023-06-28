Burma Myanmar Junta Chief Rewards Departing Russian Envoy With Title

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and Nikolay Listopadov at Diwali festival celebrations in Yangon in November 2022. / cincds

Myanmar junta boss Min Aung Hlaing has awarded the title of Wunna Kyawhtin to Russia’s outgoing ambassador, Nikolay Listopadov, “for his outstanding performance for friendly cooperation between Myanmar and Russia,” according to junta media.

The Russian ambassador becomes the fourth Russian national to receive an honorary title from the coup leader, who has cheapened the country’s honors system by knighting thousands since 2022.

Last year, Min Aung Hlaing awarded Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu the title of Sithu, and his deputy, Alexander Fomin, a Thiri Pyanchi. The two defense chiefs have been the focal point of military cooperation between Myanmar and Russia and have publicly supported the coup.

The junta also handed Alexander Ostrovsky from the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of Russia an “excellent administrative performance” medal.

The junta has used Russian weaponry including fighter jets and helicopter gunships in a brutal crackdown that has killed over 3,000 civilians since the February 2021 coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

Ambassador Listopadov has had a deep and longstanding relationship with Myanmar, or more precisely its military. He was first assigned to the Russian Embassy in Yangon from 1983 to 1986.

He returned in 1990, when Myanmar held a general election following the pro-democracy uprising in 1988. The military, however, refused to honor the election results. Listopadov served until 1994 when Myanmar was under the rule of military dictators General Saw Maung and his successor General Than Shwe.

He was appointed Russian ambassador to Myanmar on July 1, 2016 under the National League for Democracy (NLD) government, the first civilian administration since 1962. He served for seven years until 2023. The 69-year-old is well-known among Myanmar people as a foreigner who is fluent in Burmese. Listopadov even has a Burmese name, ‘Lu Din’, and he voiced support for civilian leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and her NLD government.

Listopadov also backed Suu Kyi when she defended Myanmar at the International Court of Justice against allegations of genocide committed against the Rohingya in western Myanmar.

“Daw Aung San Suu Kyi decided [to attend] the ICJ to protect the [national] interest. It is a brave decision which I support. I strongly believe Daw Aung San Suu Kyi will be able to protect the national interest,” he told The Irrawaddy at the time.

Listopadov also supported Suu Kyi’s anti-coronavirus campaigns in Myanmar, participating with embassy staff in her ‘competition’ to encourage people to wear face masks during the pandemic.

Suu Kyi responded with a Facebook message:

“I will present a special prize for Russian Ambassador H.E. Dr. Nikolay Listopadov and family members of his mission. The photo of the family wearing masks made with Russian linen to show support for our competition is cheerful.”

Although most of the international community shunned the Myanmar military following its coup in 2021, Russia has become the regime’s key arms supplier while also stepping up cooperation in various sectors, from diplomacy and trade to academia and nuclear technology. Listopadov, with his extensive knowledge of the Burmese language, has become a key player in Myanmar-Russian relations, and grown close to Min Aung Hlaing.

The outgoing ambassador has been a fixture at national events organized by the regime, including Independence Day, Armed Forces Day and related dinners as well as meetings between junta leaders and visiting Russian senior officials.

Iskander Azizov will succeed Listopadov as Russian ambassador, having previously served as ambassador to Mongolia, according to junta media.