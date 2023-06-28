War Against the Junta Around 40 Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Four Days of Resistance Attacks

Members of the Albino Tiger Company 1 resistance group based in Mon State / Albino Tiger Company 1

At least 39 Myanmar junta forces were killed in the past four days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and an ethnic armed organization (EAO) stepped up attacks on regime targets across the country.

In one case, several resistance groups raided a military base in Sagaing’s Monywa town, where the Northwest military command is based.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing and Tanintharyi regions and Mon and Chin states.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and the EAO group.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Regime base attacked in Sagaing

Combined resistance forces during a raid on regime forces at the Roads and Transport Administration Department in Monywa Town on Saturday. / Chindwin Attack Force

At least 15 regime forces were reportedly killed in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday when eight Monywa District PDF battalions of the civilian National Unity Government’s Defense Ministry and another local resistance group jointly raided regime forces stationed at the Roads and Transports Administration Department in Monywa town, where the Northwest military command is based, according to NUG PDF group Chindwin Attack Forces, which joined the attack.

Junta troops killed in resistance drone strikes in Sagaing

A military column is targeted in resistance drone strikes in Wetlet Township on Saturday. / Black Wolf Army

At least five regime forces were believed to have been killed in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday when three PDF groups conducted four drone strikes on a military column, said Black Wolf Army, which coordinated the attacks.

The military column was attacked while traveling to nearby Shwebo Township after raiding villages in Wetlet.

Police stations bombed by resistance drones in Tanintharyi

A resistance drone drops bombs on police stations in Launglon and Ye Phyu townships on Tuesday. / LLPDF

Launglon PDF said it and two other local PDF groups conducted drone strikes using 40-mm bombs on two police stations in Launglon and Ye Phyu townships, Tanintharyi Region on Tuesday.

However, details of the damage and police casualties were unknown.

Regime forces ambushed in Tanintharyi

Local PDF group Tavoy People Liberation Force (TPLF) said it and four local PDF groups ambushed a small vehicle carrying four people including an army officer and a deputy director of the junta-controlled Fire Service Department on Ye Phyu- Kalain Aung Road in Ye Phyu Township, Tanintharyi Region on Saturday.

In the ambush, the vehicle crashed into a roadside and the four regime members suffered serious injuries.

Junta conducts air strikes in retaliation for resistance attacks in Mon

Resistance fighters of Albino Tiger Company 1 and the Karen National Liberation Army during recent anti-junta operations in Mon State / Albino Tiger Company 1

A fierce clash broke out in the north of Ye Township, Mon State on Monday when the PDF group Albino Tiger Company 1 and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union (KNU), attacked a military detachment between two villages, said the PDF group.

During the clash, the junta conducted artillery and air strikes against the combined resistance forces attacking its ground troops. Two resistance fighters suffered minor injuries.

On Sunday, the combined resistance groups attacked regime forces stationed at a police station in a village in the same township, killing nine regime soldiers.

One hour after the clash, two Mi-35 military helicopter gunships attacked civilian targets in the village, killing three villagers and damaging houses, said Albino Tiger Company 1.

Fierce clash erupts in Chin

At least 10 regime forces were killed in Mindat Township, Chin State on Monday when Chin Defense Force (Mindat) clashed with regime forces near Shwe Aung Thar Village, said CDF (Mindat).

After sustaining losses, two junta fighter jets conducted seven air strikes on the ethnic Chin resistance forces. In the clash, a resistance member suffered minor injuries.

Another clash between the regime forces and the CDF (Mindat) broke out in Mindat town on the same day.