Burma Kayah Civilians Killed in Myanmar Junta Airstrikes: Aid Group

The funeral of civilians in Hpasawng, Kayah State. / Free Burma Rangers

Four male civilians were killed in Hpasawng, southern Kayah State, in Myanmar regime airstrikes on Sunday, according to the Free Burma Rangers (FBR) assistance group.

Fighter jets attacked near Naakae village, where the team was helping displaced families.

FBR is a multi-ethnic humanitarian organization working with pro-democracy groups. It also operates in Iraq and Sudan.

“Multiple passes by multiple jet fighters killed four fleeing civilians,” tweeted David Eibank, the FBR head.

An FBR video shows civilians, including children, screaming when the jets appear while they are taking part in the FBR’s Good Life Club program.

The village church and some houses were destroyed by the airstrike, according to FBR.

Clashes in Hpasawng Township broke out last week and over 6,000 civilians have since left their homes.

On Saturday, a civilian in Hpasawng Township was killed by a regime airstrike, FBR reported.

A Karenni Civil Society Network spokesman said the displaced civilians are hungry.

“Some fled to Thailand. Some are hiding along the border. The Thai government does not accept refugees, so they cannot stay in Thailand for long,” he told The Irrawaddy.

Hpasawng and Mese townships, where the Karenni National People’s Liberation Front is based, have experienced relatively few clashes compared to other townships in the resistance stronghold of Kayah State. But fighting has escalated since June 13 when junta jets attacked Mese Township. Thousands of civilians have since left their homes.