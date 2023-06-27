Burma Son of Myanmar Resistance Chief Killed Trying to Rescue Him From Junta Troops

Composite photo shows U Thet Khaing, a resistance leader of the Myaung Special People’s Defense Force (MSPDF) (left) and his son Ko Lin Lin, an MSPDF fighter, (right). Photo/ CJ

A teenage Myanmar resistance fighter sacrificed his life along with two other comrades while attempting to rescue his father, a resistance leader, from regime forces in Myaung Township, Sagaing Region on Monday.

U Thet Khaing, a respected 50-year-old teacher turned resistance fighter, was on solo patrol in his Pa Rein Ma village in southwestern Myaung Township when he was caught by junta troops at around 4.30 am on Monday, said Ko Phoe Si, a leader of Myaung Township People’s Defense Force (PDF).

U Thet Khaing was the father of two young resistance members, aged 16 and 19, as well as a leader of the Myaung Special People’s Defense Force (MSPDF), which forms Sagaing District PDF Battalion 4 under the civilian National Unity Government’s Defense Ministry.

Ko Phoe Si told The Irrawaddy that his resistance comrade Sayar (teacher) Thet Khaing was secretly snatched by junta soldiers as he patrolled in the village.

The soldiers opened fire on resistance members as they abducted the MSPDF leader.

Heavy clashes erupted late the same morning when the MSPDF joined with other local resistance groups in a rescue operation, intercepting junta troops as they returned to their military base at nearby Kyauk Yit village.

Junta forces responded with heavy weaponry, killing the MSPDF leader’s eldest son, Ko Lin Lin, 19, and two of his resistance combatants, said Ko Phoe Si.

Ko Lin Lin had helped coordinate the rescue attempt despite being banned from using weapons due to his emotions over the arrest of his father, according to resistance sources.

“His resistance comrades said Ko Lin Lin launched a courageous lone attack on the junta column in a desperate attempt to save his father. Regime troops pinpointed his location and fired back with explosive munitions,” said Ko Phoe Si.

However, junta troops had already killed the detained resistance leader and dumped his body before running into the resistance ambush.

U Thet Khaing was beaten before being shot twice in the chest, said Ko Phoe Si, who helped retrieve the body.

The teacher had led peaceful anti-regime protests in the area following the 2021 coup.

After the junta launched a lethal crackdown on peaceful demonstrators, U Thet Khaing was among the first locals to take up arms and join the revolution in early 2021.

“He respected and took care of all resistance members and all PDF groups based here. So he was popular and respected among us,” said Ko Phoe Si, who cooperated with U Thet Khaing on anti-regime operations in Myaung Township.

Funerals for the four resistance fighters were held on Tuesday.