The Arakan Army (AA) says it seized the Myanmar junta outpost at Chin Let Wa in Paletwa Township, southern Chin State on Wednesday.

The announcement came a day after AA forces reportedly overran the nearby Kha Maung Wa outpost and vowed to eradicate Myanmar junta troops from Paletwa within this week.

Clashes escalated around Chin Let Wa village on Sunday, with thousands of locals having fled to nearby villages since early December.

AA forces found numerous bodies of junta soldiers and large piles of weapons and ammunition after seizing the Chin Let Wa outpost following three days of fighting, the Rakhine-based ethnic army said in a statement.

On Thursday, it was reportedly attacking two more junta positions in Paletwa – No. 289 hilltop and Mee Wa hilltop outpost.

The AA also reiterated its vow to eradicate junta troops from Paletwa and all of Rakhine State to the south.

AA forces are currently attacking the large Taung Shay Taung hilltop outpost in Rakhine State’s Kyauktaw Township.

The AA is a member of the Brotherhood Alliance, which has captured at least 12 towns and 400 junta bases and outposts since launching Operation 1027 in northern Shan State on Oct. 27.

Junta forces are responding to the offensive by launching near-daily airstrikes against civilian areas.

A regime fighter jet bombed Ah Lal Kyun village in Kyauktaw Township at 2 am on Wednesday, killing resident Daw Khine Aye Nu, 32, and severely injuring eight others, including three children aged between 3 months and 7 years, residents said.

Rakhine locals report a buildup of regime troops and preparations in Ramree, Kyaukphyu, Ponnakyun, Myaybon and Sittwe townships.

The AA has seized around 150 outposts in Rakhine State since fighting in the western state resumed in November.

The AA is currently attacking eight infantry battalion bases in northern Rakhine, according to the Brotherhood Alliance and residents.