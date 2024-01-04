Around 30 civilians, including children, have been arrested during a raid by Myanmar’s junta in Khin-U Township, Sagaing Region, displacing around 8,000 civilians on Wednesday, according to residents.

About 100 soldiers from Ye-U Township raided villages in neighboring Khin-U Township. Inn Taing and Myin Daung villagers were trapped during the raid and detained, according to Khin-U Information.

“They raided the two villages soundlessly so villagers didn’t have time to flee,” said Ko Nay Thura of the media site.

The troops destroyed the houses in Myin Daung on Wednesday and occupied the village, where the civilians have been held, according to residents.

“The villagers are still being held in the village monastery. We can’t get close,” Ko Nay Thura told The Irrawaddy.

Thousands of civilians from six villages in western Khin-U are sheltering in forests in cold weather without food, medicine and blankets, Khin-U Information reported.

Khin-U resistance forces have carried out frequent attacks on bases held by the junta and its Pyu Saw Htee militia allies. Regular raids have occurred in the township and numerous civilians have fled their homes since the 2021 coup.

Among 147 villages in the township and more than 6,000 houses in 79 villages have been burned down by junta troops since the coup, Khin-U Information reported.