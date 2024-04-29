Myanmar’s regime has ordered former military personnel younger than 67 to serve as reservists.

The Army Commander-in-Chief’s Office says any former member of the army, navy or air force who has resigned or retired and is younger than 67 and without disabilities must serve in the reserve forces.

The junta activated the Reserve Forces Law in February allowing it to send veterans back to the front line. It also activated the Conscription Law, requiring men aged 18-35 and women aged 18-27 to serve for two to five years.

Public support for the military has plunged, severely limiting recruitment.

Under the Reserve Force Law, all former personnel must serve for five years from the day they resigned or retired. It added that junta chief Min Aung Hlaing can extend their service for more than five years “in the interests of the state”.

But the April 12 directive pushes service to anyone able-bodied up to 67.

Former personnel who fail to report after receiving call-up letters will have their pensions suspended, the directive says.

Those younger than 55 will be assigned combat duties and ages 55 to 67 will be assigned to bases and checkpoints, it says.

The directive said a reservist must serve at least three years full-time, which can be extended annually up to five times.

Myanmar had an estimated 91,677 veterans and 161,372 auxiliary members in September 2021 and 308 of Myanmar’s 330 townships had veteran’s organizations, according to the Myanmar War Veteran’s Organization website.

Former captain Zin Yaw, who defected after the 2021 coup, told The Irrawaddy: “Sixty-seven is the final stage in the human lifespan. They have been allowed to legally quit. Besides recalling former personnel, the military is not allowing current personnel to resign. Personnel aged 62 and 63 are still serving and finding it difficult.”

A battalion commander who retired in 2020 told The Irrawaddy: “I have no idea what they are thinking. Everyone is upset.”

Burma Affairs and Conflict Study, which monitors junta war crimes, recently reported that the first batch of 5,000 conscripts had been sent to 15 training centers across Myanmar.

Soldiers have been forcibly abducting men from their homes and snatching pedestrians this month for the second batch.