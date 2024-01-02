The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) seized Mongngaw town in northern Shan State on New Year’s Eve, the sixth town seized by the armed group since October.

The TNLA began attacking the large Mongngaw hilltop outpost in Kyaukme District on December 28.

The junta responded with air and artillery attacks on the town.

The TNLA’s communication officer said: “The junta’s fighter jets and artillery attacked constantly until Monday evening. Most residents have fled and have not returned yet.”

In Rakhine State residents have been reporting more harassment from junta forces.

On Monday the junta raided Sat Yoe Kya Myo Thit and Min Dayar Chake Ywar Haung wards in Sittwe, the Rakhine capital, and abducted six Rohingya residents, including a woman, without warrant or giving any reason. They are still in detention.

The Arakan Army (AA), a member of the Brotherhood Alliance, which launched Operation 1027 in northern Shan State in October, is attacking the junta’s major Taung Shay Taung outpost in Kyauktaw Township, Rakhine State.

Clashes between the junta and AA continue at military outposts in Paletwa Township, southern Chin State.

The junta is shelling civilian areas of Ramree, Rathedaung, Mrauk U and Maungdaw townships. A 50-year-old woman was killed and more than 10 residents injured in two days of bombardments, according to the AA.