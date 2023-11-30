The Myanmar military regime has attempted to placate Beijing after authorizing anti-Chinese protests in Naypyitaw and Yangon a week ago. Each day from Monday to Wednesday, the regime repeatedly proclaimed its “strong and amicable” relationship with Beijing, saying the ties will only grow stronger over time.

Soon after China’s People’s Liberation Army launched military exercises on the border last Saturday, junta spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun claimed the “pauk-phaw” (fraternal) relationship and strategic partnership between the two countries would never weaken. On Monday, he again claimed that the two neighbors continue to adhere to China’s five principles of co-existence, and insisted that the bond is close and strong between the governments and armies.

Zaw Min Tun took the opportunity to condemn Washington for research papers published by US federal institution the United States Institute of Peace, accusing it of flagrantly interfering in the domestic affairs of Myanmar. On Wednesday, he again said the ties between the governments, armies and people of Myanmar and China will grow closer and stronger over time.

His statements followed the first ever junta-sponsored anti-Chinese protests on Nov. 19, in which junta-backed nationalists staged unprecedented protests against the Chinese government outside Yangon City Hall and the Chinese Embassy in Yangon while accusing Beijing of backing the Brotherhood Alliance, which has been delivering heavy defeats against regime troops in northern Shan State at the Chinese border.

Protesters accused Beijing of trying to destroy Myanmar by selling weapons to ethnic armed organizations based near the border in northern Myanmar, and to People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs). From Yangon City Hall, protesters marched to the embassy shouting anti-China slogans including, “China, you have been meddling in the internal affairs of Myanmar. Don’t try to exploit us. We monks and people are gonna beat you up!”

Duwa Lashi La, acting president of the civilian National Unity Government, responded to the protests on Tuesday, accusing the regime of inciting racial hatred between the peoples of the two countries. The regime will stoop to any evil to protect its interests, he said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press conference on Wednesday that China and Myanmar are friendly neighbors and China has always respected Myanmar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Myanmar’s border areas with Thailand and China have seen a rise in cyber-scam operations and related criminal activities since the coup in 2021. China this year pressured Myanmar’s junta to take action against the cyber scams, which the Chinese Foreign Ministry says have “seriously harmed Chinese interests.”

Observers say China might have decided to take matters into its own hands as it is not happy with the junta’s handling of the border-based online scam gangs.

In less than a month since launching a resistance offensive known as Operation 1027 in late October, the Brotherhood Alliance comprising three ethnic armed groups has secured large swathes of territory across northern Shan State close to Myanmar’s border with China. Military observers believe those sweeping gains would not have been possible unless the operation was backed by China.

Min Aung Hlaing also lamented at an emergency meeting of the National Defense and Security Council on Nov. 8 that junta positions in northern Shan State were being bombed mainly with China-made drones that can easily be bought in Myanmar.

Perhaps angered by the perceived Chinese involvement in the offensive, the regime gave the green light to the anti-Chinese protests. But since then, either China’s military drills or the fear of losing one of its handful of allies has forced the regime to appease Beijing.