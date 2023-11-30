Five Loikaw University staff, including the rector and his deputy, detained by resistance forces will be prosecuted for collaborating with Myanmar’s regime, according to the interim executive council of Karenni (Kayah) State.

More than 200 university staff and their families have been trapped inside the campus during junta shelling and airstrikes on the state capital since November 13 and street fighting with resistance groups.

Regime employees were evacuated by resistance forces, held in a safe location and provided with humanitarian assistance.

The Karenni council said a special investigation team probed those who collaborated with the regime ahead of possible legal action by the Department of Justice.

Three military relatives with strong ties to the regime will be transferred to a military court to be prosecuted, according to the statement.

No further details were made available.

The council said 193 people were deported out of Karenni State after signing a pledge to stand with the public and not to participate with the regime.

The junta accused resistance groups of abducting university staff and propaganda channels falsely reported that the rector and other senior staff had been killed.

Junta spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun announced 193 staff had been released from detention and the regime will continue to push for the release of the remaining detainees.

The Karenni Army, Karenni Nationalities Defense Force, Karenni National People’s Liberation Front and People’s Defense Forces launched Operation 1111 on November 11 in support of Operation 1027 in northern Shan State.

The offensive has so far seized over 35 junta positions. At least 76 civilians, including 12 children, have been killed and many others wounded by junta bombardments, airstrikes and shooting in Karenni State since November 11, according to aid groups.