Myanmar junta warplanes attacked the Karenni (Kayah) state capital, Loikaw, on Wednesday to counter resistance advances, destroying many houses, according to volunteers.

The Kantarawaddy Times cited a Karenni Army representative saying that at least 60 junta airstrikes were carried out on Wednesday

The number of casualties is still unknown due to communication breakdowns.

Junta boss Min Aung Hlaing told Wednesday’s State Administrative Council meeting that his troops had retaken Loikaw.

But Marwi of the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) on Thursday said the claims were false.

He previously told The Irrawaddy that the KNDF, Karenni Army, Karenni National People’s Liberation Front and People Defense Forces had occupied half of the city, where they could move around freely.

On November 11, resistance forces launched Operation 1111 to liberate Karenni State.

Over 35 junta positions have been seized by resistance forces in Loikaw and neighboring Pekon Township in southern Shan State and more than 200 junta troops killed during the offensive, the KNDF said.

Fighting is ongoing in Daw Au Khu and Naung Yar wards in Loikaw as resistance forces continue to advance into the city center.

A Loikaw resident posted on Facebook: “Fighting broke out in Daw Au Khu and Naung Yar wards on Tuesday. We heard gunfire and explosions from the outskirts of the city.”

The regime is reportedly relying on shelling and airstrikes as its ground forces weaken.

Residents posted on Facebook about food and fuel shortages.

Since November 11, more than 40,000 Loikaw residents have left amid junta shelling, airstrikes and shooting.

Aid groups estimate that at least 76 people, including 12 children, have been killed and over 70 people injured by junta bombardments, airstrikes and shooting in Karenni State since November 11.