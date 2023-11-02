Myanmar military junta boss Min Aung Hlaing met China’s public security minister in Naypyitaw on Tuesday, as his troops faced a series of coordinated attacks by an ethnic alliance in northern Shan State near the Chinese border.

Northern Shan State has seen intense fighting since Friday. As of Tuesday, when Min Aung Hlaing and Wang Xiaohong met, the alliance claimed that around 80 junta outposts had been seized. The alliance comprises the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Arakan Army (AA).

Given the timing of the senior Chinese official’s visit, there was speculation that the fighting prompted his visit. However, The Irrawaddy has learned that the visit was planned weeks before the clashes erupted.

In a statement about the meeting, the regime said the two sides discussed MNDAA insurgents’ attacks on security outposts “with the aim of disrupting the peace and stability in the northeastern region of Myanmar”; cooperative measures against online gambling, drug production and smuggling in the Laukkai area; and “interference by a world power”—referring to the US—in the affairs of other countries including Myanmar.

It was Min Aung Hlaing’s second accusation against the US in one week. During his cabinet meeting on Oct. 26, he said Myanmar was a victim of the US containment policy against neighboring China.

However, a statement issued by the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar about the meeting said Wang focused on accelerating China’s Belt and Road Initiative projects in Myanmar; deepening cooperation in law enforcement; combating telecommunications fraud and online gambling; counterterrorism; drug control; law enforcement in the Mekong River region; and security for major projects. There was no specific mention of Wang’s response to the fighting in northern Shan State.

After his meeting with Min Aung Hlaing, Wang met with regime Immigration Minister Myint Kyaing to discuss Chinese assistance to Myanmar to fulfill technological needs and conduct a household census and implement an e-ID system, as well as cooperation between Myanmar, China, Thailand and Laos on efforts to prevent illegal migration between the countries, drug trafficking, human trafficking and online gambling, and the urgent restoration of stability in the China-Myanmar border areas where armed conflicts have been flaring up.

On Monday, Wang met junta Home Minister Lieutenant General Yar Pyae along with the junta’s deputy security chief, police chief, deputy foreign minister and deputy immigration minister to discuss border security cooperation, promotion of law enforcement and the launch of operations against human trafficking, cybercrime and money laundering.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday that China was closely following the conflict in northern Shan State, and urged relevant parties to cease fire as soon as possible, settle differences in a peaceful way through dialogue and consultation, avoid escalation of the situation, and take effective steps to ensure security and stability on the border.