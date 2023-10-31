China’s public security minister met Myanmar’s junta boss Min Aung Hlaing on Tuesday in Naypyitaw, following clashes near the Chinese border in northern Shan State, displacing thousands.

The areas affected include the site of a proposed Belt and Road Initiative train line.

No details of the meeting have been released yet.

Wang Xiaohong, a member of the Chinese state council or cabinet, has been in Myanmar’s capital since Monday when he met home minister Lieutenant General Yar Pyae to discuss law enforcement and security cooperation, the state media reported.

The junta’s deputy security chief, police chief, deputy foreign minister and deputy immigration minister also attended the meeting on border security cooperation, promotion of law enforcement and launching of operations against human trafficking, cybercrime and money laundering.

They discussed the arrest of Chinese fugitives, communications between law enforcement organizations, joint research on border crime and real-time information exchanges.

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army and Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army say they have seized several key roads to China, numerous junta camps and the border town of Chin Shwe Haw.

China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning on Friday called for a ceasefire and dialogue to avoid escalation.

Since Friday, nearly 7,000 people have been displaced and seven civilians, including two children, have been killed, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.