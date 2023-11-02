Around 60 businessmen, including Kyaw Ne Win, a grandson of former dictator Ne Win, have donated more than 80 million kyats (around US$38,00) to Myanmar’s junta troops in northern Shan State, where they have suffered heavy losses since last Friday.

The donation ceremonies in Yangon and Mandalay on Wednesday come after around 90 junta positions in Shan and Kachin states have been seized by the Brotherhood Alliance and its allies. Around 41 infantry troops surrendered on Monday.

The alliance of the Arakan Army from Rakhine State, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army and Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army on Friday launched Operation 1027, named after its launch date, October 27.

Regime strongholds have been targeted across northern Shan and Kachin states and in upper Sagaing and Mandalay regions.

The junta said it received over 437.5 million kyats from 10 business owners, including Lucky Diamonds Myanmar owner U Win Than and Myat Metta Mon Co’s U Win Myint at the Yangon military headquarters and 375.5 million kyats from 42 businessmen at the central military command in Mandalay.

The junta said Major General Zaw Hein, the Yangon commander, and Major General Kyi Khaing, the central regional commander, presented certificates of appreciation at the ceremonies.

Kyaw Ne Win, owner of the Omni Focus Company, is involved in junta plans to bring electric buses to Myanmar.

On Wednesday junta spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun admitted that the regime had lost control of Chin Shwe Haw town, which borders China’s Yunnan province, and Phaung Sai and Kyu Kote.

Fourteen other revolutionary organizations from elsewhere in Myanmar have said they will join Operation 1027.

In June, regime chief Min Aung Hlaing met businessmen to receive donations for his giant Maravijaya Buddha statue in Naypyitaw. U Tun Myint Naing of Asia World, U Zaw Win Shein of Ayeyar Hinthar Holdings, founder of CB Bank U Khin Maung Aye, Yuzana Co founder U Htay Myint, Dagon Company founder U Win Aung, Shwe Thanlwin Co founder U Kyaw Win and Kyaw Ne Win donated.

Kyaw Ne Win and his mother Daw Khin Sandar Win visited Naypyitaw to receive an honorary title for Ne Win, who seized power in the 1962 coup.