China signed power-purchase agreements with Myanmar’s regime on Tuesday in Naypyitaw, according to the Chinese Embassy.

The signing ceremony, attended by Chinese ambassador Chen Hai and the junta’s electricity minister, Nyan Tun, agreed the purchase of electricity from three solar projects jointly implemented by PowerChina Resources Ltd and Myanmar’s electricity ministry.

The power plants, each with an installed capacity of 30 megawatts, are in the resistance strongholds of Magwe and Mandalay regions. The total capacity of 90 megawatts will guarantee economic development, said the Chinese Embassy.

The two discussed the implementation of agreements from the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Myanmar, bilateral electricity interconnections, China’s assistance to end power outages and junta guarantees to implement the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, according to the Chinese embassy.

In March, Chen signed an agreement with the junta’s electricity ministry on three wind power projects in Ann and Gwa townships, Rakhine State.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has previously pledged to boost solar and wind power production and introduce electric buses to Yangon.

In August he told his cabinet that production meets less than half domestic demand, saying that power supply is a challenge for the regime.

Myanmar has experienced serious power outages since the 2021 coup.

China has at least 597 investment projects in Myanmar, totaling about US$21.9 billion in value, according to junta investment and foreign economic relations minister Dr Kan Zaw.

China accounts for 23.5 percent of total foreign investment, the majority of which is in the electricity sector, the minister told a regional forum in Kunming in August.

The regime is also working with Russia to build a nuclear power plant in Myanmar.