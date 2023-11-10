Resistance groups have seized Khampat town on the Kale-Tamu road and four junta outposts in Tamu Township, Sagaing Region, near the Indian border.

Three police stations, a prison camp and an army base fell between November 5 and 7, a leader of Kale Township People’s Defense Force (PDF) told The Irrawaddy.

Khampat police station was seized on Monday and the junta base fell on Tuesday, he said. A police station in the south of Kale town was also seized.

“We abandoned some outposts after clearing them but deployed our troops in Khampat town and at some outposts that are militarily important,” he said.

The regime suffered heavy casualties in Khampat town and at a Witoke village police station in Tamu Township. Ten junta soldiers were captured and others fled for Kale town.

Four resistance fighters died and several others were wounded in junta airstrikes during the fighting in Kale town, said resistance forces.

Resistance groups said they besieged Khampat last Friday. The town is on the Asian Highway between Kale and Tamu. The Kachin Independence Army, several PDFs, the People’s Defense Teams also known as Pa Ka Pha and the Chin Nationalities Defense Force took full control of the town on Tuesday, said the civilian National Unity Government.

Resistance forces now dominate the Kale-Tamu road and were fighting to take a junta position near Pan Thar village in Tamu Township on Friday.

“PDFs are deployed along the Kale-Tamu road but they still do not have control over the entire road. Junta troops in Kale town are still shelling and civilians cannot use the road,” said a Kale resident.

Junta troops in Kale Township have reportedly retreated to the regional headquarters in Kale.

Resistance groups say they are planning to attack the Phaungkone bridge about 9km from Kale town.