The Brotherhood Alliance vowed on Wednesday to extend Operation 1027 across the country.

Its statement said: “We will soon launch more effective, joint operations along with other armed revolutionary groups throughout the country.”

Several resistance groups, including People’s Defense Forces (PDFs), the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), Bamar People’s Liberation Army and Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) have already coordinated their attacks with the northern Shan State operation.

The Brotherhood Alliance says it has occupied 150 regime positions and at least five towns since Operation 1027 began on October 27, blocking the regime’s land access to China.

Resistance groups have also occupied Kawlin and Khampat towns in Sagaing Region as part of Operation 1027.

On Tuesday, the Karenni National People’s Liberation Front said it and the Karenni Army, KNDF and PDFs had launched Operation 1107, in reference to Tuesday’s date, occupying two junta bases on the Thai border in Mese Township, Kayah State.

The front’s spokesman Lawrence Soe told The Irrawaddy that their new operation was in support of Operation 1027.

Protests across Myanmar have expressed support for Operation 1027.

The National Unity Government’s Acting President Duwa Lashi La told his cabinet on Tuesday: “The success of Operation 1027 has raised hope for the entire nation. It shows the benefits of coordinated operations. The time has come to achieve the revolution’s highest military achievement.”

The acting president said more towns would fall into rebel hands.

“If the regime accepts defeat and the creation of a federal democracy with the right to control our destiny, the conflict will end quickly,” said Duwa Lashi La.

On Thursday, the All Burma Students’ Democratic Front, Arakan Army, KIA and other groups attacked regime forces in Tigyaing, Sagaing Region, according to media reports.

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army of the Brotherhood Alliance said Mandalay PDF joined an attack on junta reinforcements and three armored vehicles advancing to Ohn Ma Khar village in Nawnghkio Township, northern Shan State, on Wednesday night.

It said the junta troops retreated after one armored vehicle was destroyed.

The junta faces attacks across Myanmar, apart from in Rakhine State where the Arakan Army agreed an informal ceasefire with the regime in November last year.

The Brotherhood Alliance, however, said the junta is planning to launch operations in Rakhine State.