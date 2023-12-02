Neighbor dismayed

India’s ambassador to Myanmar held talks with the junta’s defense minister on Wednesday after resistance forces seized three towns in Chin State on the Indian border.

Envoy Vinay Kuma and General Tin Aung San discussed border security cooperation, including military training.

Expanding the Operation 1027 anti-regime offensive, Chin resistance groups have seized the border-crossing town of Rih Kaw Dar, as well as Kamphat and Rezua on the India-Myanmar Friendship Road, in the past fortnight.

The battle for Rih Kaw Dar saw 40 junta soldiers flee over the border into India on November 13. The Indian Air Force returned them to the regime.

The Indian ambassador also met with junta-appointed foreign minister Than Swe and discussed cementing ties and cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Mass murderer complains of violence

Myanmar’s military regime has remained silent on massacres that its troops have committed against thousands of civilians in Sagaing and Magwe regions and Kachin and Kayah states since the putsch.

But it complained loudly that ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) used “excessive force” in seizing seven towns and nearly 200 outposts in northern Shan State last month. “Foreign drone experts” had also been involved in the assaults, the regime alleged.

At Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, junta boss Min Aung Hlaing claimed that EAOs used drones with advanced technology to drop more than 25,000 bombs while also firing around 120 improvised rockets at junta outposts.

A week earlier, the regime branded the resistance offensive in northern Shan an invasion, hoping to win public support for its defensive battle. But a glance at social media shows Myanmar people continue to support the ethnic Brotherhood Alliance offensive in northern Shan State and are well-pleased about the junta’s defeats.

Min Aung Hlaing hails China ties a week after anti-Beijing protests

Fact-checking claims on Operation 1027

