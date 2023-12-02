The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must stop calling for “inclusive national dialogue” in Myanmar because it undermines the sacrifices and will of Myanmar’s citizens, more than 600 civil society organizations said in a statement on Friday.

“ASEAN has failed to hold the military junta accountable for committing crimes against humanity and war crimes,” the joint statement from the groups said on Friday.

ASEAN is turning a blind eye to mass atrocities by continuing to call on victims to negotiate with those who are killing them, noting that the junta has arrested more than 25,000 people, killed more than 4,200 and incinerated 76,000 homes and other structures, they said.

The statement was released after Indonesia’s Office of the Special Envoy on Myanmar organized what it said was a meeting of Myanmar “stakeholders” from Nov. 20-22 “to bring conflicting parties to an inclusive dialogue, to reduce violence, and to ensure safe deliveries of humanitarian assistance for the people of Myanmar affected by the conflict.”

The envoy’s office held a number of separate meetings with members of various groupings, including representatives from the military junta and the National Unity Government (NUG).

Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Jakarta hoped the talks would lead “towards inclusive national dialogues in order to find a durable and comprehensive solution to the crisis, as all sides gave a ‘positive indication’ on the possibility of convening inclusive talks soon.”

Myanmar’s civilian National Unity Government (NUG) dismissed Indonesia’s claim that key stakeholders in Myanmar were about to engage in “inclusive dialogue” to solve a crisis created by a coup.

The parallel government has no plan to engage in dialogue with the junta until its conditions for such talks are met, it said.

While the inclusion of legitimate representatives of the Spring Revolution and the NUG in efforts to address the crisis is welcome, ASEAN’s ongoing efforts to adhere to its “failed” Five-Point Consensus are concerning, the signatories of Friday’s statement said. They said that calling for “inclusive national dialogue” failed to address the cause of the intensifying atrocities committed by the Myanmar military.

The statement by Indonesia’s Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs saying that “inclusive dialogue and political solutions are the only viable solutions to address the crisis in Myanmar” disrespects the immense sacrifices of the people of Myanmar, especially the younger generations calling for an end to the military dictatorship and to achieve a genuine federal democracy.

Before “inclusive dialogue” can be achieved, an atmosphere where those working to create a federal democracy are guaranteed “agency, respect, and security” must be created, hundreds of civil society groups said in May on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit.

It is extremely alarming that all calls from civil society for ASEAN to move beyond its failed Five-Point Consensus have not been heeded, the signatories said. ASEAN has yet to align its efforts to resolve Myanmar’s crisis with the demands of the country’s people and it has failed to acknowledge that the junta is the cause of the war, they added.

“We, therefore, urge all ASEAN leaders, the ASEAN Office of the Special Envoy on Myanmar, and all related ASEAN stakeholders and UN and dialogue partners of ASEAN not to endorse Indonesia’s imposed ‘inclusive dialogue’ while the military junta’s ongoing brutality is yet to be addressed,” the signatories said.

They also urged ASEAN to hold the military junta and its chief, Min Aung Hlaing, to account for committing atrocities against civilians.