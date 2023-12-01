An uptick in resistance attacks against regime targets has been reported in Myanmar’s commercial hub Yangon over the past week, despite an increase display of miliary hardware of troops by the junta, according to urban revolutionary groups and residents.

The attacks are occurring after junta troops retook positions at schools in several Yangon townships following the launch of coordinated anti-regime offensives, including Operation 1027, which began in late October in upper Myanmar.

Several urban resistance groups have pledged to increase attacks on regime targets in Yangon and have urged the city’s residents to steer clear of military targets. They have also asked city residents to provide information about regime activities in Yangon.

Urban resistance group Nga Moe Yeik Mission Network said it had on Friday shot dead U Than Tun, the chairman of the New National Democracy Party founded by U Thein Nyunt, a former member of the junta’s governing body, the State Administrative Council.

His party was among 34 – led by the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party – that urged Min Aung Hlaing to stage a coup after the 2020 general election, resistance groups said.

U Than Tun also led a pro-regime rally in Yangon city center on February 1, 2021 shortly after the military began arresting democratically elected government leaders and lawmakers.

Nga Moe Yeik Mission Network said the victim also pressed the military regime to execute two detained pro-democracy activists, Ko Phyo Zaya Thaw and Ko Jimmy.

People’s Defense Force (Khayan) said it used drone bombs and 40-millimeter explosives to attack regime forces at three locations – a police station, a monastery and a military checkpoint – in the town of Yangon’s Khayan Township early Thursday morning.

No details on military casualties and damage, if any, were reported.

PDF (Khayan) said it and other resistance groups also used 40mm explosives to attack the township police station in the town of Thongwa Township on Thursday morning, damaging the building and injuring a junta policeman.

On Thursday night, PDFs in North Okkalapa reportedly used three bombs to attack regime forces stationed at No. 3 Basic Education High School in the township.

Resistance group Urban Special Operation said it used two 40mm explosives to bomb a commercial compound of military-owned Myanma Economic Holdings Ltd in Yangon’s Insein Township on Wednesday night.

A truck and an office building were damaged in the attack, the armed group said, citing informants in the military. Some nearby residents said they heard explosions from the compound.

Resistance group Yangon Army said it attacked regime forces stationed at the offices of the junta-run Electric Power Cooperation Department in North Oakkalapa and South Oakkalapa townships on Nov. 23 and 24.

The group urged people to avoid regime targets and bases, saying it would increase attacks on them.

The junta faces constant attacks from PDFs and ethnic armed organizations in every region and state except Ayeyarwady Region. It swiftly lost more than 300 bases and 19 towns in upper Myanmar following the launch of Operation 1027.