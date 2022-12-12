War Against the Junta Over a Dozen Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Three Days of Resistance Attacks

Resistance fighters of Chinland Defense Force-Kalay, Kabaw, Gangaw. / CDF-KKG

At least 14 Myanmar junta forces including a pro-regime militia member were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) escalated their attacks on regime targets across the country.

In one case, two staff from a junta-controlled government bank were arrested and charged by the People’s Police Force of Myanmar’s parallel National Unity Government (NUG) under the Counterterrorism Law for contributing to the terrorist military.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing, Magwe, Mandalay, Yangon, Bago and Tanintharyi regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Three regime forces killed in Sagaing

Three junta soldiers and police officers were killed and three others injured in Kale Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday when local PDF group Chinland Defense Force-Kalay, Kabaw, Gangaw (CDF-KKG) ambushed regime forces based at the police station in Myauk See Village.

The regime forces were attacked as they were going out for sentry duty.

Following the ambush, a firefight erupted between the PDF forces and junta reinforcements from the police station, said CDF-KKG.

The PDF’s video shows resistance fighters engaging in a clash with regime forces.

Two regime servants arrested in Sagaing

Kalay Police Service of Myanmar’s civilian National Unity Government (NUG) claimed to have captured two junta servants of the regime-controlled Myanmar Economic Bank (Kale District) along with a regime soldier in the town of Kale, Sagaing Region on Saturday.

Bank manager U Tun Tun Naing and clerk Ko Nyein Khant Zaw were arrested by the People’s Police Force along with an army sergeant while they were at a KTV karaoke establishment and massage parlor.

The army sergeant was shot dead as he attacked the people’s forces in an attempt to flee the arrest, the Kalay Police Force said.

For contributing to the terrorist military regime, the two detainees have been charged under Section 52 (a) of the Counterterrorism Law on the instructions of the NUG’s Home Affairs and Immigration Ministry, the police force said.

Three junta troops killed by PDF land mines in Sagaing

A junta soldier and two pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members were killed in Taze Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday when they triggered PDF land mines, said Taze-PDF, which planted the mines.

Four regime troops killed in Sagaing

Civilian Defense and Security Organization of Myaung (CDSOM) claimed it and other PDF groups killed four junta soldiers and injured six others as they ambushed a military detachment near a mountain in Myaung Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday.

They used land mines and 40-mm explosives in their ambush. No PDF casualties were reported despite regime forces responding with firearms, the PDF group said.

Pro-regime militia member assassinated in Mandalay

Local resistance group Wundwin Township Revolution Force (WTRF) claimed to have assassinated pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia member U Maung Shein from Thae Taw Lay Village in Wundwin Township, Mandalay Region on Saturday.

Regime forces attacked in Tanintharyi

A junta soldier was seriously injured in the town of Kalain Aung in Yephyu Township, Tanintharyi Region on Saturday when resistance fighters of Spring Dhamma PDF group raided regime forces stationed at the house of Police Sergeant Ye Win Tun, said the PDF group.

The policeman and his regime associates are notorious for extortion and distribution of drugs. After an exchange of gunfire, the PDF fighters escaped from the area without casualties.

Two regime forces killed in PDF ambush in Magwe

Two regime forces were killed and another injured in Myaing Township, Magwe Region on Saturday when combined PDF groups jointly used land mines to ambush regime forces stationed at a camp in the area, said Satkyar PDF group, which joined the attack.

The regime forces were ambushed while they were going out to extort money from civilians, the group said.

The PDF’s photos showed many pools of blood on a highway.

Military convoy ambushed in Magwe

A junta soldier was killed and three others injured in Myaing Township, Magwe Region last Friday when combined PDF groups used firearms and land mines to ambush four military vehicles, claimed Satkyar-PDF, which was involved in the attack.

The convoy was ambushed between Kine Taw Ma Police station and a pro-regime militia camp while returning from a junta base.

The PDF’s videos show military vehicles being ambushed on a road.

Regime forces bombed in Yangon

An underground resistance group claimed it and two other PDF groups used a bomb to attack regime forces stationed at the Electric Power Corporation office on Insein Road in Hlaing Township, Yangon on Saturday.

However, regime casualties were unknown.

The PDF’s video shows a blast occurring after a PDF fighter throws a bomb at regime targets.

Police station bombed in Yangon

Urban resistance group War of Hunter Revolution Force claimed it used a remote-controlled bomb to attack housing for junta policemen at the police station in Hlaing Tharyar Township, Yangon on Saturday night.

The police building is believed to have been damaged in the attack, the PDF group said.

Military regime-owned telecom tower bombed in Bago

The junta-owned Mytel Telecom tower is bombed by a PDF group in Paukkaung Township on Saturday. / Bago Region PDF

Bago Region-PDF claimed two of its groups used five land mines to destroy a military junta-owned Mytel Telecom Tower in a village in Paukkaung Township, Bago Region early on Saturday.

A PDF video shows a tower being bombed.