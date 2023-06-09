War Against the Junta Nearly 40 Myanmar Junta Troops Killed in Three Days of Resistance attacks

Myaing Underground Defense Force, which joined resistance ambushes of regime targets in Pakokku Township on Wednesday / MUGDF

At least 38 Myanmar junta troops including pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members and junta-appointed administrators were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) stepped up attacks on regime targets in some parts of the country.

Also, four resistance members and two civilians were killed by regime forces in Upper Myanmar.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing, Magwe and Bago regions.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs.

Some military casualty figures could not be independently verified.

Resistance camp raided in Sagaing

Four resistance members including two women combatants and two civilians were shot dead in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday when a military detachment raided a camp of Monywa PDF Battalion 27, a resistance official told the media.

Five other resistance members suffered injuries.

Posting photos of killed resistance members and seized weapons, pro-junta Telegram channel The Fifty Two News reported that regime forces managed to seize a PDF base at Yay Kan Su Village in Monywa.

The photos show that the PDF members and civilians were all shot in the head.

Junta suffers losses in resistance land mine attacks in Sagaing

At least eight regime forces were killed in Kale Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday when the Kale Urban Resistance group used land mines to ambush junta troops, said the Defense Ministry of the civilian National Unity Government, the political wing of the People’s Defense Force (PDF).

First, the resistance group used land mines to ambush 22 troops traveling to a village from the town of Kale, killing three soldiers.

Five more soldiers were killed and four others injured as the resistance forces ambushed more regime troops who were trying to retrieve the bodies of killed soldiers.

Pro-regime militia bases raided in Sagaing

Combined resistance force members take part in a raid on the pro-regime Village of Tal Thee Taw in Shwebo Township on Wednesday. / Snake Eyes PDF

A two-hour-long clash broke out in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when five local resistance groups raided pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia bases in the pro-regime village of Tal Thee Taw, said Snake Eyes People’s Defense Force, which joined the attack.

Fourteen militia members were killed in the clash, and another four regime soldiers were killed in land-mine ambushes against junta reinforcements from the nearby pro-junta village of Zee Phyu Kone.

Military training base bombed in Sagaing

Resistance members fire a 120-mm artillery round at Military Training Battalion 10 in Ayadaw Township on Wednesday. / Danger Force PDF

Local PDF group Danger Force said it used a 120-mm artillery round to shell Military Training Battalion 10 in Ayadaw Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday. Many regime forces are thought to have been killed and injured.

After being attacked, the military base randomly responded with six heavy explosives. But there were no PDF casualties.

Regime forces bombed in Sagaing

Resistance members attack regime targets in Myinmu town on Wednesday. / MNRF

Local resistance group Moe Nyo Revolution Force said it used a grenade to bomb regime sentries near the township police station in the town of Myinmu, Sagaing Region on Wednesday evening.

After being attacked, the regime forces responded with firearms, leaving a resistance fighter with minor injuries. Many regime forces are thought to have been killed or injured.

Military checkpoint raided in Magwe

Combined resistance forces attack a military checkpoint in In Pin Village in Pakokku Township on Thursday. / Earthquake PDF

At least two junta soldiers were killed and three injured in Pakokku Township, Magwe Region on Thursday when three PDF groups raided a military checkpoint in In Pin Village, said Earthquake PDF, which joined the attack.

During the raid, a resistance drone unit conducted drone strikes on the checkpoint. There were no PDF casualties, though regime forces responded with firearms.

Resistance groups ambush regime forces in Magwe

At least six regime forces including pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members were killed and many others injured in Pakokku Township, Magwe Region on Wednesday when combined PDF groups conducted five ambushes against regime targets throughout the day, said Myaing PDF, which coordinated the attacks.

Junta township and village officials, militia member assassinated in Bago

Bago Region People’s Defense Force claimed to have killed army Major Nay Lin Oo, one of the heads of the junta-formed Kyauktaga Township Administration Council, along with a junta-appointed village administrator in Kyauktaga Township, Bago Region on Wednesday.

The two were shot by PDF fighters while travelling on a motorbike. After the assassination, regime forces shelled nearby villages on the bank of Sittaung River.

On Tuesday, members of Bago Region PDF also assassinated a junta-appointed 100 households administrator and a pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia member in Yedashe and Phyu townships in Bago Region.