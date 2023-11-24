Parents have stopped sending their children to public schools in several townships of Yangon after the regime started stationing troops at schools again last week.

Junta troops have been stationed at three highs schools in Thingangyun Township, one in South Dagon Township, one in Hlaing Tharyar Township, another in South Okkalapa Township, and at a few schools in North Okkalapa Township, residents of the townships say.

Teachers told students that they could not take responsibility for their safety, and to tell their parents to decide whether to send their children to schools, a parent from one of the townships told The Irrawaddy.

“I sent my son to his school yesterday. When he returned home, he said teachers told them to tell their parents that there are military vehicles at the school … that secondary students do not have to come to school if they don’t want to because of rumors [about fighting in Yangon] … [and] that teachers could not take responsibility if something bad happens. So, I am not sending him to school as of today,” the parent said.

Some schools finished classes after half a day and sent students back home this week, raising concerns about the safety of students.

“I am not sending my child to school because of those rumors. I can’t let something bad happen to my child. The military may not be considerate to children,” one parent explained.

Resistance groups have urged parents not to send their children to places that junta troops have occupied, and to remain alert as military positions in Yangon are more likely to be targeted by guerrilla forces.

Junta troops occupied dozens of educational facilities following the 2021 coup. Save the Children, UNESCO and UNICEF said in a joint statement the same year that putting troops in schools was a serious violation of children’s rights. They also called on security forces to vacate schools immediately.

Recently, missing persons reports have flooded social media in Yangon, prompting speculation that the regime is abducting men for military duty. Streets are now deserted at night, Yangon residents say.

“I am a company employee, and sometimes I return home late. I don’t feel safe [when I do]. Today every family with young men has concerns,” one resident explained.

Rumors are circulating that the regime is arresting young men in several townships – South Dagon, East Dagon, Dagon Seikkan, Shwepyithar, Hlaing Tharyar, Thaketa, and Thingangy – and demanding ransom of up to 500,000 kyats (about US$ 150) for their release.

Junta spokesman Maj-General Zaw Min Tun has dismissed the allegations, saying that Myanmar’s military is not even recalling retired police back to duty.