War Against the Junta Myanmar Resistance Groups Claim 30 Junta and Militia Deaths

Shwebo District People's Defense Force in Taze Township in August last year. / Myanmar Defense Force

At least 30 Myanmar junta soldiers and pro-regime militia members were reportedly killed in Taze Township, Sagaing Region, on Tuesday when six resistance groups raided a regime camp at Sin Nge village on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Shwebo District People’s Defense Force and five other groups attacked the Pyu Saw Htee militia camp, according to Kaduma Platform, the resistance media wing.

Around 50 troops and militia members had been stationed in the village for three months, looting homes and stealing food from nearby villages which have been deserted.

After an hour’s fighting resistance forces occupy the camp and the enemy fled to a pro-regime village.

A resistance fighter said they saw more than 30 bodies in Sin Nge and seized large amounts of weapons and ammunition.

A resistance fighter was killed and another was injured in his face.

At the same time resistance forces attacked another militia camp in Kokkar village and troops stationed at a fuel station in Taze town.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

On Tuesday evening junta troops from Division 33 and militia members stationed at two villages in the township reoccupied Sin Nge.

On December 21 and Christmas Day, resistance fighters ambushed troops and militia members from Sin Nge while they were stealing rice from the paddy fields around Phalan Chaing and Sin Nge villages, said the Guerrilla Warfare group that joined the attack.

Since the February 2021 coup, more than 3,500 houses in 83 Taze Township have been burned down by regime forces and 76 civilians have been killed, according to Taze News that monitors the regime.