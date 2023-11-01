Myanmar’s junta fighter jets attacked Laiza town, where the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) has its headquarters, on the Chinese border on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Arakan Army (AA) said junta artillery pounded its base in Laiza, Waingmaw Township, and near Mung Lai Hkyet village in the town on Tuesday morning.

Planes also reportedly bombed near Alen Bum in Laiza town on Tuesday and attacked the town again onWednesday.

No casualties were reported.

An important junta Gangdau Yang outpost on the Myitkyina-Bhamo road in Kachin State was seized by the KIA and allies, including the AA and All Burma Students’ Democratic Front, on Tuesday morning. The major regime controlled the trade route to the Chinese border town of Loi Je.

KIA spokesman Colonel Naw Bu told The Irrawaddy said junta shelling and airstrikes followed the seizure of the base. There were airstrikes near the Lal Long Aungja base, which the KIA seized on October 20, he added.

“Laiza is no longer safe because of shelling, airstrikes and drone attacks,” the colonel added.

On October 9, 29 people, including 13 children, were killed and 57 injured in a junta aerial attack on Mung Lai Hkyet village displacement camp about 3km north of Laiza town.

Fighting between junta and KIA troops has been reported near Laiza and in Momauk and Hpakant townships in Kachin State since the airstrike.

Armed groups launched Operation 1027 in northern Shan State last Friday, targeting junta strongholds, reportedly seizing more than 80 junta bases in northern Shan State and Kachin State.

Rebel groups said on Tuesday that they have complete control of Phaung Sai in Muse Township, Chin Shwe Haw town in Laukkaing Township in northern Shan and Hseni town on the Lashio-Muse highway, a key trade route to China.

Col Naw Bu said the KIA was not conducting jointmilitary operations with the Brotherhood Alliance, which is made up of the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army and AA, and launched Operation 1027. But he said the group”will do our best in our areas”.

