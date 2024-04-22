The Myanmar junta suffered further defeats and troop losses over the past three days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Karen and Shan states and Sagaing and Mandalay regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Junta reinforcements routed in resistance ambush in Karen State

Ethnic Karen resistance forces and allied PDF groups seized three military vehicles including an armored car and a machine gun during their ambush of a junta reinforcement column in Kawkareik Township, Karen State on Sunday, according to local media reports.

The military column, part of the regime’s Operation Aung Zeya was attacked while traveling to the border trade town of Myawaddy, which was recently seized by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and PDFs near the border with Thailand.

The junta has sent reinforcements to try and retake the border town, but they have been bogged down for several days due to a series of attacks by resistance groups.

Regime forces bombed while patrolling near junta air base in Mandalay

A military vehicle is hit by a landmine ambush in Tada-U Township on Sunday. / Kyaukse PDF

Four regime forces were killed in Tada-U Township, Mandalay Region on Sunday when Kyaukse PDF and another resistance group triggered land mines to attack a military vehicle that was part of a security patrol for the junta’s Tada-U Air Base, the PDF groups said.

The military vehicle was damaged in the attack.

On March 17, local resistance groups used ten 107-mm rocket bombs and 90-mm explosives to attack the air base, which is next to Mandalay International Airport. Some hangars were reportedly damaged in the attacks.

Junta forces defeated in resistance attacks in Sagaing’s Kawlin

An intense clash broke out in the east of Kawlin town in Sagaing Region early on Sunday morning when Kawlin PDF attacked regime forces near Tanzue Village, according to Kawlin District PDF Battalion 1.

The clash intensified at noon as 80 junta reinforcements from Kawlin town arrived at the clash site and military bases in nearby Wuntho Township used howitzers and drones to attack the resistance forces.

However, the junta troops retreated to Kawlin after being defeated. Resistance forces found the bodies of eight dead regime forces at the clash site, the PDF group said.

Pro-junta militia village pounded in Sagaing

Resistance groups launch rockets at the pro-junta village of Tawpu in Monywa Township on Saturday. / Chindwin Attack Force

Chindwin Attack Force, which forms Monywa District PDF Battalion 4, said it and eight other resistance groups used over 50 makeshift rocket bombs to attack the pro-junta village of Taw Pu, where pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia groups have been formed, and which houses junta bases, in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday.

At least six houses were damaged and around 20 military supporters were reportedly injured. The pro-junta militia and regime forces based in Tawpu Village are notorious for persecuting, looting, raiding and burning nearby villages in the township.

Junta police station raided in Shan State travel destination Ywangan

Joe Phyu Revolution Force, a Ywangan PDF group, said it raided a police station in Myin Kya Doe Village on the Mandalay-Ywangan-Aungban Road in Ywangan Township, Shan State on Sunday, killing three regime forces.

The PDF forces also arrested a police officer and seized two weapons from the station.