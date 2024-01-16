The Brotherhood Alliance in northern Shan State claims that Myanmar’s junta is violating last week’s Chinese-brokered ceasefire deal by conducting artillery and airstrikes on civilian targets.

The alliance agreed to the ceasefire in Kunming on January 10 and 11 which involved stopping offensives against regime camps and the junta pledged not to launch assaults, artillery and airstrikes across northern Shan.

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) of the alliance on Monday reported shelling and airstrikes on civilian targets in its territory in Namhsan, Namtu, Kyaukme and Lashio townships in northern Shan and Mogoke Township in Mandalay Region since last Friday.

On Saturday regime troops from Battalions 501 and 502, attacked TNLA forces at the hilltop base in Nyein Chan Ye, Kyaukme Township, sparking two hours of fighting, the group claimed.

TNLA said it retreated from the base to comply with the ceasefire agreement and to avoid harming civilians.

The junta on Saturday blamed the media for reporting false Brotherhood Alliance claims, saying the outlets supported terrorists by distributing fake news.

The Brotherhood Alliance launched Operation 1027 across northern Shan State on October 27 and has seized over 500 junta positions, including military command centers, and around 16 towns and vital trade routes with China.

The Arakan Army of the alliance widened the operation to Rakhine State on November 13 last year, seizing more than 150 junta bases and Paletwa town in neighboring Chin State.