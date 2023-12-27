Twenty-three towns and more than 400 junta military bases and outposts have been captured by the Brotherhood Alliance and allied resistance forces across Myanmar since the launch of Operation 1027 and the end of its second month on Dec. 27.

The Brotherhood Alliance of three ethnic armies – the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Arakan Army (AA) – launched the anti-regime offensive in northern Shan State on Oct. 27.

In the wake of Operation 1027, resistance forces have launched coordinated attacks against regime troops in six states and five regions of Myanmar.

In its latest incidents, the TNLA seized another two towns – Namhsan and Mantong – in northern Shan State on Dec. 15 and 19, respectively.

Meanwhile, junta bases in Namtu, Laukkai and Kutkai townships in northern Shan state face unrelenting attacks by resistance troops.

The MNDAA has seized at least seven towns and overran more than 200 junta bases and outposts, while the TNLA has captured at least three towns and 69 junta bases in northern Shan State.

Junta bases seized by Three Brotherhood Alliance

In Rakhine State, AA troops captured a junta police headquarters in Mrauk-U Township on Dec. 26.

Fighting has been ongoing in several Rakhine townships – Pauktaw, Minbya, Maungdaw, Buthidaung, Mrauk-U and Ramree – since Nov. 13.

The AA has so far seized over 140 junta bases and outposts in northern Rakhine State and two junta bases in Chin State.

In southern Myanmar, the Karen National Liberation Army, Myanmar’s oldest ethnic armed group, and People’s Defense Forces under the Southern Command continue to launch attacks in eastern Bago Region after seizing Mone Town on Dec. 3.

In a show of support for Operation 1027, Karenni (Kayah) resistance forces also captured at least 40 junta camps in Loikaw and Demoso townships and in neighboring Pekon Township in Shan State as part of the offensive they call Operation 1111 after its launch on Nov. 11.

More than 40 junta camps – including a key junta position taken at Loikaw University – and Loikaw police headquarters were occupied by the Karenni National Defense Forces, the Karenni Army, the Karenni National People’s Liberation Front and PDFs.

Chin resistance forces also seized three towns near the India-Myanmar border, while junta troops and police abandoned their bases in four towns in the western state.

At least four towns have been captured by the Kachin Independence Army, PDFs and allied resistance forces in Sagaing Region since the launch of Operation 1027. On Nov. 6, Kawlin became the first district-level town seized by resistance forces and is now under the administrative governance of the civilian National Unity Government.