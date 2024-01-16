At least six Rakhine and Chin state civilians were killed by Myanmar junta troops, airstrikes and artillery shells on Monday, according to the Arakan Army (AA).

Around 50 junta troops raided Taw Kan in Sittwe Township and burned the village’s 80 houses, according to Sittwe residents.

The troops shot dead a 70-year-old male stroke victim and a woman in the village, according to the AA.

On Monday afternoon a junta fighter jet bombed Paletwa Township in southern Chin State, killing a five-year-old from a displaced family and three men in Kyi Lay village.

The AA continues to attack regime bases in Rathedaung, Kyauktaw and Minbya townships, according to residents.

On Monday evening junta bases in Kyauktaw Township shelled nearby villages. A 35-year-old Mahar Muni villager was severely injured, according to the AA.

A regime base in Minbya Township shelled neighboring villages, severely injuring a seven-year-old Sin Gyi Pyin villager.

The Rakhine media reported four more civilian casualties on Monday in Mrauk U and Buthidaung townships in junta shelling and airstrikes.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

The AA ended its informal ceasefire with the junta in Rakhine State on November 13 after the Brotherhood Alliance launched Operation 1027 in northern Shan State on October 27.

The Brotherhood Alliance includes the AA, Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army and Ta’ang National Liberation Army.

The AA has captured more than 160 junta positions in Rakhine State and Paletwa Township.