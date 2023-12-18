The Myanmar junta lost around 100 more troops and additional bases as well as a town over the past week as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) stepped up attacks on regime targets and bases across the country.

Incidents were reported in Shan State and Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago and Tanintharyi regions.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

One more junta town seized in northern Shan

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) claimed to have seized Namhsan Town in northern Shan State after attacking military battalions, bases and police stations for six days from Dec. 10 to 15.

It managed to seize the town despite being targeted by heavy bombardments by multiple junta aircraft and artillery bases.

The bodies of over 60 junta forces were found at the clash sites and 36 regime soldiers and police officers and 29 family members of regime forces were arrested by TNLA troops, the ethnic army said.

Moreover, a large haul of military weapons—including howitzers—and ammunition was seized from the junta bases in Namhsan. Three civilians were also killed and over 50 houses as well as some religious buildings and a school were destroyed by junta shelling and air strikes during the clashes, said the TNLA.

The attacks were part of the ongoing Operation 1027 being conducted by the Brotherhood Alliance of three ethnic armies.

Junta attempt to retake town in Sagaing foiled

At least 30 regime forces were killed and 18 injured and two others were arrested in Tamu Township, Sagaing Region during the week from Dec. 10 to 16 when several PDF groups and ethnic Chin resistance groups under Military Region 1 of the civilian National Unity Government (NUG) attacked a military unit of 200 troops, the NUG’s Defense Ministry said.

The two regime battalions were attacked while attempting to retake Khampat Town, which was seized by resistance groups in early November.

After the junta forces were defeated, the remaining soldiers fled on Saturday. At least two dozen military weapons and some ammunition were also seized by the resistance groups.

Regime forces bombed in Sagaing’s Monywa

Golden Eagle Force (Monywa) said it and another urban resistance group threw a grenade into the junta-run ward administration office guarded by regime forces in Monywa town, Sagaing Region on Saturday night, killing two junta troops and injuring many others.

On the same day, they also used a grenade to attack regime forces stationed at a school on the Monywa-Mandalay Road in Monywa Township. On Sunday morning, they threw a grenade into a location housing troops from the military’s Battalion 16 in Monywa town, but regime casualties were unknown, the PDF group said.

Junta naval base pounded with drone bombs in Tanintharyi

At least five regime forces were killed and seven injured in Yebyu Township, Tanintharyi Region last Friday when Squadron 4 of Dawna Column used drones to drop bombs on the junta’s Mawrawady Naval Base in Ohn Pin Kwin Village, said the resistance group.

Citing military informants at the base, Dawna Column said one of the drone bombs nearly hit the home of the base commander. After being attacked, the base shelled nearby villages with heavy explosives.

Regime forces bombed by drone in Mandalay

A resistance drone drops a bomb on regime targets in Ywar Gyi Village in Natogyi Township last Friday. / Myingyan Black Tiger

Myingyan Black Tiger (MBT) said it and another resistance group used drones to bomb regime forces that had taken up a position in Ywar Gyi Village in Natogyi Township, Mandalay Region last Friday, seriously injuring two regime sentries.

The two injured soldiers were transported to a public hospital in Myingyan town.

Police station bombed in Bago

Two junta police officers were seriously injured in Kawa Township, Bago Region on Saturday night when Kawa PDF used two bombs to attack the entrance gate of a police station at Ohn Hne Village, said the PDF group.

After being bombed, junta police officers from the station and another in nearby Thakala Village indiscriminately opened fire, the PDF group said.