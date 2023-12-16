The Arakan Army (AA) says it has seized 142 Myanmar junta positions across 15 out of 17 townships in Rakhine State and Paletwa Township in neighboring Chin State.

It stated on Thursday that during 45 days of attacks major targets, including a base in the state capital Sittwe and outposts in 14 other townships in Rakhine State, had been seized along with around 17 positions in Paletwa.

Clashes continue

Clashes continue in Mrauk U, Pauktaw and Maungdaw townships in northern Rakhine State and Paletwa in southern Chin.

On Wednesday, clashes broke out with the AA near the Koe Thaung pagoda in Mrauk U Township, with heavy junta losses reported, followed by regime airstrikes.

Mrauk U residents reported airstrikes on Hpayar Oak, Ywar Haung Taw, Pipin Kone and Maung Thar Kone villages and Mrauk U town.

“There were no civilian casualties but some houses and religious buildings and pagodas were damaged,” said a Mrauk U resident.

Clashes were reported in Maungdaw and Pauktaw this week and AA attacks continue on a major junta camp in Paletwa. The Traunaing and Hnone Buu strongholds in the township have already fallen.

On Tuesday, the AA attacked a junta outpost in Sinletwa, about 50km northwest of Paletwa town.

A Paletwa resident said: “Sinletwa villagers have fled into the jungle. Phone and internet lines have been cut and we haven’t heard from them.”

Civilian arrests and casualties

Since November 13 the junta has arrested at least 300 Rakhine State residents, according to the AA. On Monday and Tuesday around 60 residents were detained in Sittwe, Minbya, Kyauktaw, Mrauk U and Pauktaw townships, according to the AA.

Seven Pan Myaung villagers in Minbya Township were allegedly detained as human shields.

The AA’s statement said many of those detained were transporting goods by boat between Pauktaw and Sittwe.

Other detainees include merchants, students and school teachers, said a Sittwe resident.

“The junta is arresting people in Kyaukphyu, Thandwe, Taungup, Sittwe, Mrauk U and Minbya each day without reason,” he said.

People are being detained during household registration inspections, usually at night.

On Wednesday, a 28-year-old Gone Chun villager in Kyaukphyu Township was detained without a reason being given and his whereabouts are unknown, said a resident.

Many detainees face months of judicial procedures and heavy jail terms for alleged incitement and ties to the AA or civilian National Unity Government.

On Friday troops raided a Sittwe house and arrested three residents and three regime staff were detained in Maungdaw town, allegedly using excessive force.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, junta shelling and gunfire had caused 32 civilian fatalities and 96 injuries by December 4.

Junta bombardments have increased since the UN agency reported.

It reported more than 101,000 people have been displaced, mostly from Pauktaw, Minbya and Ponnagyun townships, since November 13.

On Thursday an 11-year-old Muslim Kyat Mauk Taung villager in Buthidaung Township was severely injured by a Light Infantry Battalion 565 shell.

A shell fired by Light Infantry Battalion 540 in Mrauk U Township hit a monastery at Shwe Gu Taung ward in the town, severely injuring a monk.

On Friday a Minbya resident lost a leg after stepping on a landmine behind Minbya Township police station.

A Minbya resident said: “There is a lake behind the police station and he was collecting water. All the residents do it. A landmine had been placed there.”

The Light Infantry Battalion 541 in Minbya has reportedly been firing on passing boats.