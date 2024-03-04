Myanmar’s junta lost at least three more strongholds and over a dozen troops in the past three days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued their attacks on regime targets across the country.

Some anti-regime resistance fighters also lost their lives attacking the junta.

Incidents were reported in Kachin and Rakhine states and Mandalay, Sagaing, Magwe and Tanintharyi regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Three military outposts seized in Kachin

The ethnic Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and the Kachin Region PDF group jointly seized three military bases in Maji Gung after three days of attacks in Mansi Township, Kachin State on Sunday, according to local Kachin media reports.

Troops of three junta light infantry battalions were stationed at the bases, which are located near each other. During the seizure of the bases, one KIA officer was killed and five PDF members were injured. In January, the KIA and allied resistance groups seized at least six junta positions including a police station and junta outposts in Mansi.

Clashes continue in Rakhine State

The ethnic Arakan Army (AA) said it was intensifying its attacks aimed at seizing the base of the junta’s Light Infantry Battalion 550 in Ponnagyun Town near the Rakhine State capital Sittwe on Saturday.

The military stronghold is the last remaining base still in the junta’s hands in Ponnagyun Township. AA troops started attacking the base several days ago and the group recently said it is close to seizing it completely.

The AA was also attempting to seize the Yan Aung Pyin junta base in the north of Maungdaw Township.

Junta suffers heavy losses in resistance attacks in Tanintharyi

The PDF’s Southern Military Region Command said three Tanintharyi PDF groups raided a camp of junta soldiers and pro-military Pyu Saw Htee militia members near Young Maw Village in Dawei Township, Tanintharyi Region on Saturday.

During the seizure of the regime camp, at least a dozen regime troops were killed and around 10 weapons plus some ammunition were seized by the resistance groups. The junta used Mi-2 helicopters to bomb the PDF forces, killing a resistance fighter.

Junta bases raided by PDF group in Magwe Region’s Myaing

Two regime forces including a police captain were killed and two pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members injured in Myaing Township, Magwe Region on Saturday when 14 PDF groups jointly raided regime forces stationed at the government project planning office and the township court in the town of Myaing, said Myaing PDF, which coordinated the attacks.

Resistance groups attack junta bases in Sagaing’s Salingyi Town

Resistance fighters of joint PDF groups clash with regime forces in the town of Salingyi in Sagaing Region on Saturday. / Royal Brothers PDF

Three regime forces were killed and seven injured in Salingyi Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday morning when at least five resistance groups jointly attacked regime sentry boxes in the town of Salingyi, said Royal Brothers PDF, which joined the attacks.

A PDF fighter suffered minor injuries during the hourlong shootout, and two civilians were wounded when regime forces began indiscriminately shelling the area, the PDF group said.

Junta troops killed, injured during shootout in Mandalay’s Taungtha

Fighters of Myingyan District Army 3 clash with a regime patrol in the town of Taungtha, Mandalay Region on Saturday. / MDA 3

The PDF group Myingyan District Army 3 said it attacked a regime patrol vehicle in the town of Taungtha in Mandalay Region on Saturday morning, killing a junta soldier and injuring three others.