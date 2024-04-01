Myanmar’s junta lost more bases including a number of battalion headquarters and over 40 troops in the last five days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued their attacks on regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Kachin and Karen states and Tanintharyi, Bago and Sagaing regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and the EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

KIA takes control of vital trade route with China after seizing 11 junta bases in Kachin

The ethnic Kachin Independence Army (KIA) has taken complete control of the vital Bhamo-Loije trade route in Momauk Township, Kachin State after seizing the Sein Lone base, the junta’s last remaining strategic position on the route, on Monday morning, according to Kachin media reports.

On March 27, the KIA launched an offensive with the stated aim of taking all 11 junta bases along the trade route and the trade hub of Loije on the border with China.

The ethnic army has also been conducting a major offensive against regime targets and bases along the Myitkyina-Bhamo highway in Bhamo, Momauk, Waingmaw and Myitkyina townships since March 7, seizing around 50 junta bases including several battalion headquarters and strategic bases near the KIA HQ in Laiza town.

Two more junta battalion HQs seized by Karen resistance in Karen State’s Papun

The ethnic Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union (KNU), and allied resistance groups seized the junta’s Light Infantry Battalion 19 and Weaponry Battalion 642 outside Papun town in Karen State on Saturday, according to local residents.

A large haul of weapons and ammunition were seized from the junta bases, a KNLA soldier told The Irrawaddy.

The resistance groups are attempting to seize a strategic junta base and three battalion headquarters in the area. To defend the bases, the junta used a Y-12 airplane to bomb the resistance forces.

Last week, resistance groups took control of Papun town after forcing regime troops and officials to flee the town.

Junta police killed by resistance attack in Tanintharyi

Launglon People’s Defense Force (LLPDF) said it used two 40-mm bombs to attack regime forces having a drinks party at the Maungmakan police outpost in Launglon Township, Tanintharyi Region on last Wednesday.

A number of police officers who were injured during the attack died on Saturday as they were not provided with the proper treatment at the police outpost, the PDF group said.

Junta suffers heavy losses in resistance ambush in Tanintharyi’s Dawei

The Ba Htoo Army said that it and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union (KNU), ambushed two junta dump trucks carrying reinforcements in Dawei Township, Tanintharyi Region on Sunday.

The vehicles were transporting reinforcements to the junta’s Artillery Battalion 302 based in Dawei.

During the ambush, one of the vehicles crashed on the roadside after being hit and it is believed that all 40 regime forces on board were killed or injured, the resistance group claimed.

Regime forces ambushed in Bago Region’s Nattalin

Bamar Revolution Army (BRA) said it and Nattalin PDF attacked a military unit of 40 troops from Taung Nyo police outpost that were taking up positions near Kwin San Village in Nattalin Township, Bago Region on Sunday morning.

A regime soldier was killed after being gunned down by a resistance sniper in the attack. The regime forces responded with both heavy explosives and firearms, but there were no resistance casualties.

The regime unit first used drone bombs and artillery to attack the resistance position near Kwin San Village on Saturday morning while advancing into the area. However, there were no resistance casualties.

That night, the resistance group counterattacked the regime forces stationed near Kwin San using 40-mm and 60-mm explosives. Military casualties were unknown.

Regime targets bombed by resistance drone in Sagaing

The Ye-U PDF group said it used drones to drop two bombs on a group of regime forces holding a fun fair in Ye-U Town, Sagaing Region on Sunday morning, killing two junta troops and injuring 15 others.

In the afternoon, the PDF group conducted drone strikes on junta police forces gathering at the police hall at Ye-U Township Police Station in Ye-U town, destroying a police vehicle and injuring four police officers.

Ye-U PDF said it also dropped three drone bombs targeting three regime officers armed with sniper rifles, anti-drone jammers and binoculars who were commanding junta forces from the rooftop of a hotel in Ye-U town. Regime casualties were unknown.